    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Mandhana, Harmanpreet centuries put India on top vs Windies

    India faces the Windies in ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Batting first, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur struck twin centuries to put India on top and give the Windies a challenging total of 318.

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur centuries put India on top vs West Indies/Windies-ayh
    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    India is taking on Windies in its third game of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Batting first, the Indians have set a hefty target of 318 for the Caribbeans. Meanwhile, the blistering twin centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur set the tone for India, while the fans have lauded their effort.

    Opener Mandhana scored 1234 off 119 balls, firing in the closing stages of the innings. She slammed 13 fours and a couple of sixes, besides possessing a strike rate of 103.36. She was also aided by Harmanpreet, who scored 109 off 107, hitting ten fours and two sixes, while she had a strike rate of 101.87. The two also contributed to a 184-run stand for the fourth wicket, which heavily aided the Indians.

    ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - Mithali Raj breaks captaincy record

    As a result of the effort by Mandhana and Harmanpreet, a surfeit of records have been broken:

    • 7.53 - Third highest run-rate for opening partnership by an Indian pair in Women's ODIs
    • Harmanpreet (6) - Most 50-plus scores in WWC while batting at fourth or below
    • Mandhana (2) - Most Women's ODI centuries by India vs Windies
    • Mandhana is the first Indian woman to score five ODI centuries overseas
    • 184 - India's highest partnership in WWC
    • Mandhana (122) - Highest score vs Windies in WWC; Highest ODI score by an India women player in New Zealand
    • Harmanpreet (3) - Indian with most centuries in WWC
    • 317 - India's first 300-plus in WWC
    • Harmanpreet is the first Indian woman to score an ODI ton batting at fifth or low
    • Harmanpreet (20) - She is the Indian to hit the most sixes in WWC
    • Harmanpreet (4) - Most Women's ODI hundreds for India at fourth or less
    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
