    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj breaks captaincy record

    India is taking on Windies in its third 2022 ICC Women's World Cup encounter. Indian skipper Mithali Raj has broken a World Cup record of captaincy.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    After its mixed outing in the first two matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, India is facing off against the Windies in its third match. Played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, India has won the toss and opted to bat. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Mithali Raj has broken a long-standing captaincy record in the tournament.

    After engaging herself at the toss, Mithali has become the captain with the most appearances in the competition to date. She has gone past the previous record of Australian legend Belinda Clark, who appeared in 23 matches of the WWC as the skipper between 1997-2005. Among the active players, Windies' Stafanie Taylor is next after Mithali, with ten games.

    Playing XI
    INDW:     Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
    WIW: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman.

    As for the match, India has lost three wickets as it has gone past the 200-run mark after the 35th over. It is on course for a 250-plus score, which could be deemed as par and ideal defendable total on this surface. India needs to win this to rise in the table, currently placed fifth.
    Brief scores: IND 202/3 (Mandhana- 83*, Harmanpreet- 60*; Matthews- 1/33) vs WI.

