  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated

    In the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 quarterfinal, India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets. India had lost to Bangladesh in 2020 final. Australia now awaits India in the semis.

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Antigua, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was sweet revenge for India U-19 in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. In the quarterfinal, it defeated Bangladesh U-19 by five wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday. Notably, India had lost to Bangladesh in the final of the 2020 edition. India will now face off against Australia in the semis with this win, as netizens are elated.

    Winning the toss, India opted to bowl, as it managed to move in with the complete team following the recent COVID outbreaks in the camp. Bangladesh was off to a shaky start, losing three wickets with 14 runs on the board. Aich Mollah (17) was the only one to enter the double figure in the top and middle-order, while lower down the order, SM Meherob (30) was the top scorer.

    ALSO READ: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 - India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned

    Aided by Ashiqur Zaman (17), Bangladesh was shot out for 111 within the 38th over, with medium-pacer Ravi Kumar claiming a three-for, while he and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were highly economical. In reply, India started on a rocky note as well, losing opener Harnoor Singh (0) in the second over, with nothing on the board. However, fellow opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Shaik Rasheed (26) put on 70 for the second wicket to put India in control.

    Later, skipper Yash Dhull stayed unbeaten on 26, briefly aided by Kaushal Tambe (11*) to see India through within the 31st over. Medium-pacer Ripon Mondol claimed a four-for to trouble the Indians for a brief while. However, the lack of runs on the scoreboard made the job harder for the Bangladeshi bowlers.
    Brief scores: BAN U-19 111 in 37.1 overs (Meherob- 30; Ravi- 3/14) lost to IND U-19 117/5 in 30.5 overs (Raghuvanshi- 44; Mondol- 4/31) by five wickets.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome, twitter reactions-ayh

    IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome

    Ravi Shastri sounds alarm over Ranji Trophy postponement; warns of grave consequences for Indian cricket-ayh

    Ravi Shastri sounds alarm over Ranji Trophy postponement; warns of grave consequences for Indian cricket

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings-ayh

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while-ayh

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes-ayh

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes

    Recent Stories

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation

    Punjab Election 2022 Exclusive interview with Navjot Sidhu sister Suman Toor

    Navjot Sidhu's 'sister' Suman Toor: 'How will someone who disowned his family see the state as his own?'

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West gets warning from Australian PM; Scott Morrison wants rapper to do this RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West gets warning from Australian PM; Scott Morrison wants rapper to do this

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022-dnm

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters-dnm

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon