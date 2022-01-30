ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated

In the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 quarterfinal, India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets. India had lost to Bangladesh in 2020 final. Australia now awaits India in the semis.

It was sweet revenge for India U-19 in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. In the quarterfinal, it defeated Bangladesh U-19 by five wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday. Notably, India had lost to Bangladesh in the final of the 2020 edition. India will now face off against Australia in the semis with this win, as netizens are elated.

Winning the toss, India opted to bowl, as it managed to move in with the complete team following the recent COVID outbreaks in the camp. Bangladesh was off to a shaky start, losing three wickets with 14 runs on the board. Aich Mollah (17) was the only one to enter the double figure in the top and middle-order, while lower down the order, SM Meherob (30) was the top scorer.

Aided by Ashiqur Zaman (17), Bangladesh was shot out for 111 within the 38th over, with medium-pacer Ravi Kumar claiming a three-for, while he and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were highly economical. In reply, India started on a rocky note as well, losing opener Harnoor Singh (0) in the second over, with nothing on the board. However, fellow opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Shaik Rasheed (26) put on 70 for the second wicket to put India in control.

Later, skipper Yash Dhull stayed unbeaten on 26, briefly aided by Kaushal Tambe (11*) to see India through within the 31st over. Medium-pacer Ripon Mondol claimed a four-for to trouble the Indians for a brief while. However, the lack of runs on the scoreboard made the job harder for the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Brief scores: BAN U-19 111 in 37.1 overs (Meherob- 30; Ravi- 3/14) lost to IND U-19 117/5 in 30.5 overs (Raghuvanshi- 44; Mondol- 4/31) by five wickets.