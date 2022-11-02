ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli the star again as rain robs BAN of memorable win; fans react

India managed to subdue Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtained Super 12 tie during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday. Virat Kohli was once again the star for India.

On Wednesday, it was a nail-biter between India and Bangladesh in the Super 12 tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. While rain played its part, allowing the Men in Blue to pull off a thrilling five-run win, the Tigers were robbed of a memorable rare global stage conquest. Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli again played a critical role as India posted a match-winning total of 184/6. Despite Bangladesh's promising start, it collapsed under pressure following the rain break, while Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match, whereas fans reacted on their own across social media.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan opted to bowl in the overcast conditions, while both sides made a change to their playing XI. India decided to stick to veteran wicketkeeper-finisher Dinesh Karthik, who seemed doubtful after the last game, as he has suffered back spasms. The Indians began on an agitated note, losing Rohit (2) in the fourth over of the PowerPlay to pacer Hasan Mahmud with just 11 runs on the board.

However, openers KL Rahul (50) and Kohli took charge thereon. They contributed to a vital 67-run partnership for the second wicket, as the former struck his 21st Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century before falling to orthodox-spinner Shakib in the tenth. However, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav (30) added 38 more for the third wicket before the same man knocked over the latter.

There needed to be more encouraging partnerships thereon. However, the incoming batters did play some big strokes to help India get past 180, while Kohli hit his 36th T20I 50 and became the highest run-scorer of the competition to date. India finished on a stern total of 184/6, whereas Mahmud clasped three for Bangladesh, and pacer Taskin Ahmed was economical.

In reply, the Bangladesh openers gave a terrific start, with Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) and Litton Das (60) putting on a 68-run stand. The rain interrupted their partnership, reducing the chase to 16 overs and a revised target of 151. However, it allowed the floodgates to be opened for the Tigers.

While Liton was unfortunately run out in the eighth, and Bangladesh lost a pile of wickets thereon, succumbing to 108/6 by the 13th. Nurul Hasan (20*) and Taskin Ahmed (12*) decided to take the fight to the Indians and put on an unbeaten 37-run stand thereon, occasionally coming up with some biggies.

With 20 needed off the last six balls, pacer Arshdeep Singh was bestowed with the duty, and he yielded 14 runs as the Men in Blue walked by home with a five-run win and crucial two points. For the Bangladeshis, pacers Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya claimed a couple of wickets each, while leg-spinner Axar Patel was economical. Both teams remain in semis contention, while India is almost through.

Brief scores: IND 184/6 (Rahul- 50, Kohli- 64, Yadav- 30; Mahmud- 3/47) defeated BAN 145/6 in 16 overs (Das- 60; Pandya- 2/28) by five runs (D/L method).