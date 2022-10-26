ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure BCCI will sort this out' - Ganguly on Team India's food issue

The Indian players during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup complained of improper food menu, while the meal served was also not hot. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly is confident of the BCCI sorting out the issue.

On Wednesday, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly did bother too much with the issue of some Indian players denying consuming the food provided by the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 organisers following a warm-up session in Sydney. Cold sandwiches and falafel (spiced mashed chickpeas or other pulses) were supplied to the Indians after the practice session on Tuesday. Some refused the offering and opted for meals in their hotel rooms instead. On Thursday, India plays the Netherlands in its second tournament game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"I'm sure BCCI will sort this out," said Ganguly while speaking to the media at the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club in Kolkata on Wednesday. Ganguly also talked about Ireland's incredible success over England in the competition on Wednesday, a five-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Terming it a "small match", Ganguly spoke: "This is not the real result. I'm sure they would bounce back. You can't help when it rains." Ganguly felicitated Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallists Saurav Ghosal and Achita Sheuli, along with Bengal's other sports gainers, at the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club's remodelled Maidan Tent in the city.

"It's the reward for the entire year's hard for an athlete. I remember looking up to the CSJC Annual Awards when I was young," Ganguly said, as he became reflective when he was adjudged the Best Cricketer of the Year by CSJC during his productive years.

Ganguly also felicitated former Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary, who returned to cricket after becoming the state's sports minister and banged a couple of tons and two 50s, besides playing a pivotal role in his side's Ranji Trophy semifinal finish last season. "I have a dream -- to win Ranji Trophy for Bengal. I'm at the fag-end of my career. That's why I'm keeping my fight on," the 36-year-old Tiwary said.

The Awardees

Best Player of the year: Achinta Sheuli (weightlifting), Saurav Ghosal (squash)

Special award: Promising star - Adrian Karmakar (shooting)

State Awards:

Best cricketer: Manoj Tiwary

Best footballer: Souvik Chakraborty

Best athlete/ Rising star: Almas Kabir

Best TT player: Sutirtha Mukherjee

Best swimmer: Nilabjaa Ghosh

Best cyclist: Triyasha Paul

Best gymnast: Pranati Nayak

Best volleyball player: Umar Faruk Halder

Best shooter: Mehuli Ghosh

Best chess player: Mitrabha Guha

(With inputs from PTI)