Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ's 'Superman' Phillips stuns with flying catch against Australia; fans go berserk

    New Zealand's Glenn Phillips took a Superman-like flying catch to dismiss Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the Kiwis' 89-run victory against the defending champions in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Sydney on Saturday.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ's 'Superman' Phillips stuns with flying catch against Australia; fans go berserk snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    New Zealand registered a convincing 89-run victory against defending champions Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 opener in Sydney on Saturday. While an all-round show from the Kiwis enthralled fans, a moment of brilliance from Glenn Phillips stole the show.

    After posting 200 for three in their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 92 by Devon Conway and an explosive 16-ball 42 by Finn Allen, New Zealand bowlers were relentless in attack as Australia folded for 111 in 17.1 overs to suffer their second-heaviest T20I defeat in terms of runs. This was also Australia's first defeat to New Zealand in Australia in any format since 2011.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ crush defending champions Australia by 89 runs in Super 12 opener

    Kiwi pacer Tim Southee (2.1-0-6-3) set the tone early on before left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (4-0-31-3) foxed the Aussies with his clever variation to make it a lopsided contest. The Aussies lost half of their side in 10.2 overs after the talented Tim David (11) became Santner's third victim.

    Southee cleaned up David Warner in the most unlikely fashion when the left-hander's pull shot ricocheted off his leg, arm and bat before unsettling the stumps in the second over. Despite the big setback, the defending champions quickly regrouped as Mitchell Marsh played some exquisite shots, including a stunning six over covers against Santner. 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them

    Just when the hosts looked to be getting into the groove with the experienced duo of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell in the middle, a Superman-like flying catch by Glenn Phillips triggered a collapse.

    Following this spectacular catch, social media exploded, with several fans applauding 'Superman' Phillips effort. Some Twitter users noted that this could perhaps be the catch of the tournament and also go down as an iconic moment in the tournament's history.

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Phillips' mind-blowing catch that was one of the key highlights of the game:

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round show fires NZ to 89-run win over defending champions Australia snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ crush defending champions Australia by 89 runs in Super 12 opener

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav willing to take his chances, just wants me to be there, says Kohli snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav willing to take his chances, just wants me to be there, says Kohli

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Tendulkar reveals strategy to deal with Shaheen Afridi snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Tendulkar reveals strategy to deal with Shaheen Afridi

    T20 World Cup 2022: Players aware India have not won ICC trophy for 9 years, says Rohit Sharma snt

    T20 World Cup 2022: Players aware India have not won ICC trophy for 9 years, says Rohit Sharma

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24 AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24

    5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check sur

    5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them

    Noida Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held - adt

    Noida: Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held

    IFFI 2022 RRR The Kashmir Files among 45 films selected for the festival drb

    IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon