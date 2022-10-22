ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ's 'Superman' Phillips stuns with flying catch against Australia; fans go berserk

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips took a Superman-like flying catch to dismiss Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the Kiwis' 89-run victory against the defending champions in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Sydney on Saturday.

New Zealand registered a convincing 89-run victory against defending champions Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 opener in Sydney on Saturday. While an all-round show from the Kiwis enthralled fans, a moment of brilliance from Glenn Phillips stole the show.

After posting 200 for three in their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 92 by Devon Conway and an explosive 16-ball 42 by Finn Allen, New Zealand bowlers were relentless in attack as Australia folded for 111 in 17.1 overs to suffer their second-heaviest T20I defeat in terms of runs. This was also Australia's first defeat to New Zealand in Australia in any format since 2011.

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee (2.1-0-6-3) set the tone early on before left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (4-0-31-3) foxed the Aussies with his clever variation to make it a lopsided contest. The Aussies lost half of their side in 10.2 overs after the talented Tim David (11) became Santner's third victim.

Southee cleaned up David Warner in the most unlikely fashion when the left-hander's pull shot ricocheted off his leg, arm and bat before unsettling the stumps in the second over. Despite the big setback, the defending champions quickly regrouped as Mitchell Marsh played some exquisite shots, including a stunning six over covers against Santner.

Just when the hosts looked to be getting into the groove with the experienced duo of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell in the middle, a Superman-like flying catch by Glenn Phillips triggered a collapse.

Following this spectacular catch, social media exploded, with several fans applauding 'Superman' Phillips effort. Some Twitter users noted that this could perhaps be the catch of the tournament and also go down as an iconic moment in the tournament's history.

