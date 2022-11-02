Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Karthik retained, Axar replaces Hooda as Bangladesh fields

    On Wednesday, India is taking on Bangladesh in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. The Bangladeshis have opted to field, as Dinesh Karthik has retained his place, while Axar Patel is back in the XI.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Dinesh Karthik retained, Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda as Bangladesh fields against India-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    After a hard-fought defeat in the last encounter against South Africa, Team India is now set to take on sub-continent neighbour Bangladesh in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Both teams are firmly in contention for the semis, while a victory today would nearly seal the winner's place in the following knockout round. Meanwhile, the Tigers have won the toss and have elected to field first, with the overcast conditions. As for the Men in Blue, they have retained veteran wicketkeeper-finisher Dinesh Karthik in the XI, while all-rounder Axar Patel is back to replace fellow all-rounder Deepak Hooda.

    After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan mentioned, "We will bowl first. There is rain predicted. We don't know what a good score on this wicket is. It is a big game. We are well prepared today. The boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing good things. We can continue working on our batting. We have a change. [Soumya] Sarkar is not playing. Shoriful Islam comes in."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma cited, "We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last match. We can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and a good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have a change. Axar is in for Hooda."

    Playing XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (vc & wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.
    BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
