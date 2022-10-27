Here's how Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Robin Uthappa interacted with 'Black Adam' hero Dwayne Johnson

It has been an impressive debut for Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Last week, his highly-awaited movie 'Black Adam' was released across the globe in theatres and has since been a superhit, having already garnered about $160 million at the box office. Recently, Star Sports had an interactive session for Johnson during its ongoing coverage of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He also interacted with some of the Indian cricketers, namely Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Robin Uthappa, and here's how it transpired.

Talking about his experience in the movie, Johnson said, "It was an awesome experience and a real honour to bring Black Adam to life, who many consider a superhero, many consider an anti-hero, and many consider a supervillain. I consider Black Adam also a protector of the things that he loves. And he loves his family, and he loves his people. And, if you try to hurt his people or his family, he becomes your greatest threat."

At this time, chinaman Kuldeep asked Johnson how many push-ups he could perform in one go and his bench press record. To this, the latter replied, "The most push-ups that I can do is, I mean, the truth is I suck at math, but it goes on and on and on. Its infinity! I don't stop! The most I have bench pressed was about 485 pounds, almost 500."

Johnson also had kind words for leg-spinner Chahal and said, "Keep up the great work. Keep being the hardest worker in the room. I appreciate and love it. I'm so humbled that you got the tattoo on your body because I can already feel your spirit and your motto, and it's one of the reasons why you're the best in the world. And, the best of luck and keep up the great work, and I look forward to meeting you one day."

Johnson still needs to retire properly from pro-wrestling. And, on being asked by Robin how he manages his wrestling and Hollywood schedule, he answered, "What keeps me going is to try to be a little bit better today than I was yesterday. What also keeps me going are my babies at home. They are a real inspiration to me, one is six, and one is four."

"And, also, you know, when it's just like athletes who play cricket, you know you get into the game, you don't want to play the game, you want to change how it is played. So, that's the mentality that I have, and I feel like there's a lot of landscape ahead, a lot of great opportunities ahead," added Johnson.

"Also, what keeps me going is I have the opportunity to play with my own two hands and put in the work with my own two hands. And, I do believe, like with cricket players, we also have to control the controllable, and what we can control is the handwork we put in. So, as long as I can control these controllable and I know I can put in the hard work, that's going to keep me going," Johnson concluded.