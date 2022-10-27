Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: India easily tames Netherlands by 60 runs; social media enjoys

    India made comfortable work of the Netherlands, taming it by 60 runs in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. Naturally, social media glorified the victory.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: India easily tames Netherlands by 60 runs; social media glories-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    It was an easy day out for the Indians on Thursday. Taking on minnows the Netherlands in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, India got the job done by 70 runs. As a result, the Men in Blue won their second game of the event, going atop the group table. The star for the Indians was skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma, former skipper Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who struck their respective half-centuries. In the bowling, it was an all-round performance, with nearly every bowler delivering, as India almost has a foot into the semis. Therefore, social media glorified the success.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit opted to bat and moved in with an unchanged XI that trounced arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul flopped again, falling for just nine in the third over of the PowerPlay (PP), with 11 runs on the board.

    Nevertheless, Rohit (53) and Kohli (62*) took charge of the Indian innings and contributed to a 73-run partnership for the second wicket. While the former brought up his 29th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, he fell in the 12th. Yet, Kohli and Yadav batted for the remainder of the innings, slamming their respective 35th and tenth T20I 50s and ensuring a 95-run partnership for the third wicket.

    The Men in Blue managed to score a challenging total of 179/2. As for the Dutch bowling, only a couple of bowlers clasped a wicket each, with leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad decently economical. In reply, the Netherlands lost its openers for 24 by the fifth over of the PP. It lacked enough partnerships, as the side could manage 123/9 by the final over, handing India a convincing 56-run conquest, while Tim Pringle (20) was the top scorer. For the Indians, four bowlers grabbed a couple of wickets each, while veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical one.
    Brief scores: IND 179/2 (Rohit- 53, Kohli- 62*, Yadav- 51*; van Meekeren- 1/32) defeated NED 123/9 (Pringle- 20; Bhuvneshwar- 2/9) by 56 runs.

