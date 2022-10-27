ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Rohit hits most Indian sixes in the tournament, fans laud

India is up against the Netherlands in Thursday's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup's Super 12 in Sydney. While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries each, the former also hit the most tournament sixes for India.

India came up with a convincing batting performance against the Netherlands in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. The Indians put on a convincing total of 179/2, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scoring half-centuries each. Meanwhile, the former was in the headlines for his 50. It came after some time as he struggled to break the shackles. Also, he strick his 34th six of the tournament, going past Yuvraj Singh (33) to become the Indian most sixes in the competition.

Rohit is second in the overall most sixes list of the tournament, with the top spot firmly in pace with big Jamaican and the Windies legend, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. Rohit played a knock of a 39-ball 53, which included four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 135.90.

As for the Indian innings, after electing to bat, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul flopped again. He fell for nine in the third over of the PowerPlay with 11 runs on the board. Although he was trapped leg-before off pacer Paul van Meekeren, he failed to review, while Hawk-Eye showed that the ball was missing the leg stump.

Nevertheless, Rohit, Kohli and Yadav took charge of the innings thereon, as they slammed their respective 29th, 35th and tenth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-centuries, respectively. For the Dutch, only a couple of bowlers clasped a wicket each, with leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad decently economical.

Brief scores: IND 179/2 (Rohit- 53, Kohli- 62*, Yadav- 51*; van Meekeren- 1/32) vs NED.