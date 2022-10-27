Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Rohit hits most Indian sixes in the tournament, fans laud

    India is up against the Netherlands in Thursday's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup's Super 12 in Sydney. While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries each, the former also hit the most tournament sixes for India.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands: Rohit Sharma hits most Indian sixes in the tournament, fans lauds-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    India came up with a convincing batting performance against the Netherlands in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. The Indians put on a convincing total of 179/2, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scoring half-centuries each. Meanwhile, the former was in the headlines for his 50. It came after some time as he struggled to break the shackles. Also, he strick his 34th six of the tournament, going past Yuvraj Singh (33) to become the Indian most sixes in the competition.

    Rohit is second in the overall most sixes list of the tournament, with the top spot firmly in pace with big Jamaican and the Windies legend, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. Rohit played a knock of a 39-ball 53, which included four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 135.90.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    As for the Indian innings, after electing to bat, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul flopped again. He fell for nine in the third over of the PowerPlay with 11 runs on the board. Although he was trapped leg-before off pacer Paul van Meekeren, he failed to review, while Hawk-Eye showed that the ball was missing the leg stump.

    Nevertheless, Rohit, Kohli and Yadav took charge of the innings thereon, as they slammed their respective 29th, 35th and tenth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-centuries, respectively. For the Dutch, only a couple of bowlers clasped a wicket each, with leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad decently economical.
    Brief scores: IND 179/2 (Rohit- 53, Kohli- 62*, Yadav- 51*; van Meekeren- 1/32) vs NED.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI okays equal pay for Indian men & women cricketers; celebrities, sports stars and fans laud landmark move snt

    BCCI okays equal pay for Indian men & women cricketers; celebrities, sports stars and fans laud landmark move

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, BAngladesh vs South Africa: Rilee Rossouw-Anrich Nortje dominate as SA pummels BAN by 104 runs; netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rossouw-Nortje dominate as SA pummels BAN by 104 runs; netizens rejoice

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Twitter on fire as Rilee Rossouw ton propels SA to 205/5 vs BAN-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter on fire as Rilee Rossouw ton propels SA to 205/5 vs BAN

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test

    Recent Stories

    Watch Pet snake attacks owner while removing it from cage; netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: Pet snake attacks owner while removing it from cage; netizens terrified

    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site AJR

    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

    Kantara on OTT Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar here what Rishab Shetty blockbuster can be seen RBA

    Kantara on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar- here's what Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster can be seen

    Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart SUR

    Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart

    David Warner turns 36: A look at his 6 notable records-ayh

    David Warner turns 36: A look at his 6 notable records

    Recent Videos

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon