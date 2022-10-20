ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Apart from India, Tendulkar wants Pakistan and these 2 teams to qualify for semifinals

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has picked his top four semifinalists for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and apart from India, Pakistan is one of his choices. Here's a look at which other two teams the master blaster would like to see fight it out for the coveted trophy.

Cricket fans worldwide have geared up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and starting this weekend, top teams like India, Pakistan, and others will kick start their tough test with defending champions Australia hoping to have a spectacular show.

Ahead of India's much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has picked his four semifinalists for the 2022 edition of the prestigious competition.

Additionally, the Master Blaster chose two underdogs that stand a good chance of winning the competition.

"I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia and England. New Zealand are the dark horse as are South Africa... These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions," Tendulkar told The Telegraph.

"Yes, we have a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance," Tendulkar added.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar also spoke about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing out on the showpiece event.

"Not having one of the best fast bowlers will obviously impact the team. Bumrah has always been someone who has been one of the prime players in the XI, a strike bowler, and a standout performer. But the positive thing is that the team has accepted this and moved on... because you can't get stuck by setbacks. His replacement, Mohammed Shami, is also experienced and capable, someone who has performed well in the past. He can be a worthy replacement and is already proving to be so," the batting maestro concluded.

