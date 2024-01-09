Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' following India vs South Africa Test clash in Cape Town

    International Cricket Council (ICC) rates as “unsatisfactory” the pitch for the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday deemed the Newlands pitch 'Unsatisfactory' following the low-scoring ICC World Test Championship match between South Africa and India. The decision, made under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, comes after Newlands hosted the shortest-ever completed Test match, featuring a total of 642 balls bowled.

    Mohammed Siraj's exceptional bowling performance, securing figures of 6/15, led to South Africa being skittled for 55 in their first innings. In response, India managed a 98-run lead with a total of 153. Despite a remarkable counter-attacking century from Aiden Markram, India successfully chased a target of 79, winning by seven wickets on day two.

    ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted a report expressing concerns raised by match officials, leading to the assessment of the Newlands pitch in Cape Town as "unsatisfactory."

    “The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," Broad said. "The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce.”

    Under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, venues with substandard pitches or outfields are assigned demerit points. The Newlands pitch received one demerit point for being rated as unsatisfactory. If a venue accumulates six demerit points, it faces a 12-month suspension from hosting international cricket. The penalty increases to a 24-month suspension in case of 12 demerit points. These demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period.

    Cricket South Africa has a 14-day window to appeal against the sanction. The ICC's assessment and subsequent rating reflect the importance placed on maintaining high standards for pitches to ensure fair and competitive cricket matches.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 3:56 PM IST
