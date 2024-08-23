ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The ICC is considering establishing a dedicated fund of at least USD 15 million for Test cricket. This fund aims to enhance players' match fees and address the challenge of talent migration to high-paying T20 franchise leagues.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering establishing a dedicated fund of at least USD 15 million for Test cricket. This fund aims to enhance players' match fees and address the challenge of talent migration to high-paying T20 franchise leagues.

    Proposed by Cricket Australia (CA), the initiative has garnered support from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is a leading candidate for the ICC Chairmanship, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.

    The proposed fund would boost the minimum match payments for Test players and cover expenses related to overseas tours. It is designed to assist national boards, such as the West Indies, that face difficulties competing with the financial incentives offered by global T20 leagues.

    "The fund would ensure a minimum Test payment for all players, thought to be USD 10,000, and pay the costs of overseas tours for struggling countries," the report stated.

    "It's fantastic to see some momentum behind the Test match fund," CA chairman Mike Baird, who floated the concept in January, said.

    "We need to take away the barriers and encourage Test cricket to be the best of the best. To retain that history and that legacy, which goes alongside the newer forms of white ball cricket," he added.

    The proposed fund for Test cricket is unlikely to benefit the three wealthiest cricket nations—India, Australia, and England—since they already offer substantial salaries to their players.

    The availability of funds for Test cricket from the ICC may also be influenced by an ongoing dispute with broadcaster Star. The network is seeking to renegotiate a 2022 broadcast deal with the ICC, aiming to cut the value of the contract, which exceeds USD three billion, by half.

    Earlier this year, the BCCI introduced an incentive scheme for India's men's Test cricketers to promote prioritization of Test cricket and reward consistent performance.

    Under this scheme, players who participate in at least 75 percent of India’s Test matches in the annual cycle from October to September will earn Rs 45 lakh per match, in addition to the standard Test match fee of Rs 15 lakh.

    Players participating in 50-75 percent of the matches will receive a bonus of Rs 30 lakh per match. Non-playing squad members, if selected, will receive half of these amounts.

