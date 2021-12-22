Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

Pakistan has a reputation of being a notorious nation. Incidentally, Pakistan cricket seems to be suffering for the same. PCB CEO reckons that Pakistan's negativity has spread to ICC offices.

Pakistan seems to be suffering from every end for its poor reputation. Even in cricket, it does not seem to be in the world's good books. Recently Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain has talked about the country's negativity that has impacted its cricket. At the same time, it travels all the way to the offices of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hasnain feels that the negativity has also heavily impacted its trade relations, along with tourism. "Pakistan's perception is not right. I can be frank about it. I've worked with ICC and also with Zimbabwe cricket. So, I know the conversations that are talked in the halls about Pakistan cricket," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

ALSO READ: Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan

He even recalled negative stories being put up on the notice board of the ICC. Consequently, he has called for the media to play a formative role in improving the nation's reputation. Besides, he has also asserted that the sport in the country can be enhanced. He also feels that the pitches in the country need some improvement too.

"It is assumed that if you go to Pakistan, you are in a virtual room for a month. You can hardly get out, while the pitches seem dead that impact the players' mindset. I am here to change that perception internationally," he added. He was also concerned by the low crowd turnout during the recent home series against the Windies.

ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter; Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

Speaking on the same, reigning PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, said that it has to make life easier for the fans. He affirmed that the Board of Governors (BoG) would be setting up a department that looks after fans engagement. Also, the lack of star players in the visiting team, along with security, long distances and tickets, are other areas that need to be worked upon.