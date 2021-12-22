  • Facebook
    Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

    Pakistan has a reputation of being a notorious nation. Incidentally, Pakistan cricket seems to be suffering for the same. PCB CEO reckons that Pakistan's negativity has spread to ICC offices.

    I would see negative stories about Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) offices notice boards - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain-ayh
    Karachi, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 5:17 PM IST
    Pakistan seems to be suffering from every end for its poor reputation. Even in cricket, it does not seem to be in the world's good books. Recently Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain has talked about the country's negativity that has impacted its cricket. At the same time, it travels all the way to the offices of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

    Hasnain feels that the negativity has also heavily impacted its trade relations, along with tourism. "Pakistan's perception is not right. I can be frank about it. I've worked with ICC and also with Zimbabwe cricket. So, I know the conversations that are talked in the halls about Pakistan cricket," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

    ALSO READ: Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan

    He even recalled negative stories being put up on the notice board of the ICC. Consequently, he has called for the media to play a formative role in improving the nation's reputation. Besides, he has also asserted that the sport in the country can be enhanced. He also feels that the pitches in the country need some improvement too.

    "It is assumed that if you go to Pakistan, you are in a virtual room for a month. You can hardly get out, while the pitches seem dead that impact the players' mindset. I am here to change that perception internationally," he added. He was also concerned by the low crowd turnout during the recent home series against the Windies.

    ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter; Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    Speaking on the same, reigning PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, said that it has to make life easier for the fans. He affirmed that the Board of Governors (BoG) would be setting up a department that looks after fans engagement. Also, the lack of star players in the visiting team, along with security, long distances and tickets, are other areas that need to be worked upon.

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    ICC Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter; Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan

    Sourav Ganguly terms wives and girlfriends as 'stress givers'; netizens troll BCCI President for being sexist

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury

    Sara Ali Khan might upset Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone with THIS statement

    Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID

    SpaceX delivers Christmas gifts, including turkey, cake and more, to astronauts in space

    Is Kareena Kapoor Khan missing family Christmas lunch party due to COVID-19 quarantine?

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): ATK Mohun Bagan struggles past NorthEast United 3-2

    India tests next-generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

