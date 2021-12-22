Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is turning out to be a difficult place to sustain for the Hindus. Recently, another incident of harassment against minorities came into the light when a Hindu temple was vandalised in the country. In the same light, Pakistani Hindu spinner Danish Kaneria has reacted to this merciless act.

In a video shared by Kaneria, the recorder can be heard narrating that some unknown people vandalised the idol of Sherawali (Goddes Durga). The narrator adds that such acts are condemnable and completely unacceptable. He called for the viewers to act and requested that actions must be taken against the mercenaries.

ALSO READ: Is Virat Kohli an unsuccessful captain? Danish Kaneria gives shocking opinion

Kaneria slammed Pakistan's Prime Minister and former skipper Imran Khan highlighting the incident. He noted that such incidents are running the reputation of Pakistan, and actions must be taken at the earliest. "Unacceptable. Incidents like this ruining reputation of Pakistan. I care for my nation. Take actions @ImranKhanPTI".

Harassments against the minorities have been regular in Pakistan of late. It is all happening, from violence to forceful conversions and vandalism in religious institutions. As per ANI, Bhawalpur's minority Hindu community was demolished in May under the supervision of Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Shahid Khokhar (Principal Information Officer).

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Temple: Pakistan cricketer hails Bhoomi Pujan as ‘historical day’; praises Lord Ram

In October, Sindh province's Hanuman Devi Mata Mandir was desecrated by thieves who stole jewellery and cash worth thousands. A similar incident happened last month in Kotri of the region. Before Janmashtami, a Krishna temple was vandalised in the country, while abductions of minor Hindu women have become quite regular in the Sindh province. The minority leaders have now demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan's intervention into the issue.