'I want to hug my son tight': Shikhar Dhawan opens up about struggles to meet Zoravar (WATCH)

Shikhar Dhawan, the renowned Indian cricketer known for his prowess on the field, recently took a brave step by opening up about the tumultuous phase he's enduring in his personal life. In a heartfelt interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhawan shared poignant insights into his struggles to maintain a meaningful connection with his son, Zoravar, amidst the challenges of divorce and custody battles.

The left-handed batter revealed the profound longing he feels to spend quality time with his son, expressing a desire to offer the paternal affection that Zoravar rightfully deserves. Despite his efforts, Dhawan disclosed the heart-wrenching reality of being unable to communicate with his son for the past five to six months, highlighting the emotional distance that has emerged between them.

"When I used to visit my son in Australia for a week, he used to meet me only for a few hours. I want to spend quality time with him, want him to sleep in my arms, I want to hug him tight, give him the father's love he deserves. I haven't had a word with him for the last 5-6 months," said Dhawan.

Even amid these challenges, Dhawan maintains a steadfast resolve and unwavering positivity. Despite the uncertainties and the emotional strain of the situation, he continues to hold onto the hope that one day, his son will return to his side. Dhawan's resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to his strength of character and his enduring commitment to family.

"I'm still positive and sending love to my son. I want him to be happy, hopefully one day if God wants, he'll be back with me," Dhawan added.

The cricketer's journey has not been without its share of public scrutiny and legal battles. In October of the previous year, a Delhi court granted Dhawan a divorce from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, citing "cruelty" inflicted upon him. The dissolution of their marriage marked a significant chapter in Dhawan's personal life, one fraught with emotional turmoil and legal complexities.

In a more recent revelation that shook many, Dhawan disclosed that he has been blocked from contacting his nine-year-old son—an admission that lays bare the profound challenges he faces in maintaining a meaningful relationship with Zoravar. Despite the setbacks and the heartache, Dhawan remains resolute in his commitment to his son's happiness and well-being.

On Zoravar's birthday, Dhawan took to Instagram to share an emotional post, shedding light on the trials and tribulations he has endured following his unsuccessful marriage with Aesha Mukerji. His candid expression of love and longing serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and struggles inherent in navigating the complexities of modern family dynamics.