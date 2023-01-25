'I am the world No.1; after me stands Virat Kohli' - Pakistani batter Khurram Manzoor makes bold claim

Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the modern-day batting greats, formerly a world number one. However, Pakistani batter Khurram Manzoor has boldly claimed he is better than Kohli.

Regarding contemporary Indian batting great, Virat Kohli is one name that fans could hardly miss. Although he struggled for the last three years, he is back to being his best and is once again among the top ten batters in the world, especially in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), where he was a world number one at a point. However, a cricketer from Pakistan disagrees with the fact that Virat Kohli was the numero uno at a point and has made a bold claim that he is the world number one, while the Indian comes next to him. The cricketer Khurram Manzoor, who has previously played for Pakistan, is currently out of the national fray despite good numbers in the domestic circuit.

During an interaction on Nadir Ali's YouTube channel, Manzoor said, "I am not corresponding myself with Virat Kohli. In 50-overs cricket, whoever is in the top 10, I am the world number one, and Kohli stands after me. My conversion rate in List A cricket is better than his. He achieves a hundred every six innings, whereas I cut a ton in every 5.68. And, considering my average of 53, over the last ten years, I have ranked fifth in the world in the List A format."

"I also have slashed 24 hundred in the last 48 innings. Between 2015 and now, whoever has opened the batting for Pakistan, I remain the highest scorer among them. I am also the highest run-scorer and ton-getter in national T20 [Twenty20]. Regardless, I get overlooked, while nobody has ever given me a tangible logic for that," concluded Manzoor.

Manzoor has played seven ODIs, scoring 236 runs at an average of 33.7, including three half-centuries and a top score of 83. He has also featured in 16 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 817 at 28.17, including a ton and seven 50s, with a maximum score of 146. While he has also played three T20Is, his numbers in the format could be more impressive.