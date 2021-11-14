Hasan Ali apologises to fans for dropping Matthew Wade's catch during T20WC Pakistan vs Australia semis clash

Pakistan lost to Australia in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup semis. While Hasan Ali's dropped catch of Matthew Wade proved costly, the former has apologised for the same following fan backlash.

Former champion Pakistan lost to Australia in the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. The match ended dramatically after wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade smashed pacer Shaheen Afridi for three back-to-back sixes right after Hasan Ali dropped him a delivery before in the same over.

Following the same, Hasan has allegedly been targeted by Pakistani fans and even the Pakistani media. While he has been blamed for Pakistan's defeats, fans have reportedly targeted his family, abusing his Indian wife. However, his wife Samiya Arzoo has clarified that her family has not received any such threats.

ALSO READ: Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife sought India's help after family received death threats?

"Saw many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from people of Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong. Please don't believe any such statement and don't follow any accounts on Twitter pretending to be me. I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me," she wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, Hasan has apologised to the fans for the costly drop of Wade's catch. "I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations but not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger. Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls and duas - needed them," he wrote in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?

Ironically, Hasan's abuse report on social media came just a couple of weeks after some of the Indin fans targeted Indian seamer Mohammed Shami following India's defeat to the arch-rival. Some of the fans alleged that Shami's allegiance lay with Pakistan. Although then Indian T20I skipper Virat Kohli defended him, the captain too was targetted, with rape threats being issued to her nine-month-old daughter.