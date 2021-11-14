  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hasan Ali apologises to fans for dropping Matthew Wade's catch during T20WC Pakistan vs Australia semis clash

    Pakistan lost to Australia in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup semis. While Hasan Ali's dropped catch of Matthew Wade proved costly, the former has apologised for the same following fan backlash.

    Hasan Ali apologises to fans for dropping Matthew Wade's catch during T20WC Pakistan vs Australia semis clash-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Karachi, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 1:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Former champion Pakistan lost to Australia in the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. The match ended dramatically after wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade smashed pacer Shaheen Afridi for three back-to-back sixes right after Hasan Ali dropped him a delivery before in the same over.

    Following the same, Hasan has allegedly been targeted by Pakistani fans and even the Pakistani media. While he has been blamed for Pakistan's defeats, fans have reportedly targeted his family, abusing his Indian wife. However, his wife Samiya Arzoo has clarified that her family has not received any such threats.

    ALSO READ: Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife sought India's help after family received death threats?

    "Saw many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from people of Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong. Please don't believe any such statement and don't follow any accounts on Twitter pretending to be me. I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me," she wrote on Instagram.

    In the meantime, Hasan has apologised to the fans for the costly drop of Wade's catch. "I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations but not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger. Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls and duas - needed them," he wrote in a tweet.

    ALSO READ: Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?

    Ironically, Hasan's abuse report on social media came just a couple of weeks after some of the Indin fans targeted Indian seamer Mohammed Shami following India's defeat to the arch-rival. Some of the fans alleged that Shami's allegiance lay with Pakistan. Although then Indian T20I skipper Virat Kohli defended him, the captain too was targetted, with rape threats being issued to her nine-month-old daughter.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj, a look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards (WATCH)-ayh

    From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj: A look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand-Australia battle it out in ultimate finale as stage set for a new champion

    Video Icon
    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats-dnm

    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife sought India's help after family received death threats?

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?-ayh

    Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Netizens react to Pakistan's dropped 'Mauka', await Australia vs New Zealand final-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens react to Pakistan's dropped 'Mauka', await Australia vs New Zealand final

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Hindutva ISIS comparison controversy Khurshid clarifies, says they were not same, but similar

    Hindutva-ISIS comparison controversy: Khurshid clarifies, says they are not same, but similar

    Video Icon
    From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj, a look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards (WATCH)-ayh

    From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj: A look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in trouble again? Cheating case filed against the couple for Rs 1.51 crore RCB

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in trouble again? Cheating case filed against the couple for Rs 1.51 crore

    Video Icon
    Children Day 2021 Spy Kids 4 to I am Kalam here are 7 movies to watch today RCB

    Children’s Day 2021: Spy Kids 4 to I am Kalam, here are 7 movies to watch today

    Video Icon
    Assam Rifles ambush Why Aizawl and Khuga will miss Colonel Viplav Tripathi

    Assam Rifles ambush: Why Aizawl and Khuga will miss Colonel Viplav Tripathi

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd