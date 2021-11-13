  • Facebook
    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats

    Pakistan’s cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife, Indian woman Samiya Arzoo has urged India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to ensure her safety “as an Indian”.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 1:09 PM IST
    It was an unforgettable outing for Pakistan against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final, but it has been Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali who is receiving unending vile threats and abuse on social media. Pakistani fans lashed out their anger on the pacer, blaming him as the main culprit for ending their side’s unbeaten run in the tournament after he dropped a catch in the field which was followed by three consecutive sixes by Australian batsman Matthew Wade off Shaheen Afridi to seal the match in Australia’s favour.

    Pakistan’s cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife, Indian woman Samiya Arzoo, who hails from northern state of Haryana and his one-year-old daughter too have received death threats. As a result, Samiya Arzoo has urged India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to ensure her safety “as an Indian”.

    In a series of tweets, Samiya Arzoo pleaded for her family’s well-being after her husband became the nation’s number one villain having dropped Matthew Wade. Samiya took to Twitter and wrote, “Many shameless fans targeted our daughter too and threatening to harm her. If I dont get any assurance from higher authority of our safety, I will be moving to Haryana to my parents as caution. I appeal to @DrSJaishankar to look into this for my safety as an Indian.”

    In another tweet, Samiya asserted she is a “proud Indian” but “I am not R&W agent and my husband (Hasan Ali) certainly didn’t miss the catch because he is a Shia.” She further said she is disgusted “to hear majority of Pakistani fans think me as an Indian agent/unlucky…we are receiving threats in Dubai and our home in Pakistan.”

    Recently, Indian bowler Mohammad Shami, who conceded 17 runs in the 17th over of the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, had to face hateful messages and threats on social media. Although Virat Kohli played well in the match against Pakistan, he did not do well in the match against New Zealand and his 10-months-old daughter was threatened with rape.

    Such instances have repeatedly taken place and social media trolling is nothing new. In 2017, In response to a Pakistani woman's visa request on Twitter, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assured her that she would be granted a visa, despite tensions between the two countries.

    Sidra Rafique from Rawalpindi had first approached Ms Swaraj in August informing her that she was about to get married to an Indian national and had already applied for a visa. She asked for her help and added that “she understands that visa procedure takes time”. Swaraj promptly replied that India never refuses visa to its daughters and daughters-in-law.

     

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 1:19 PM IST
