Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?

Australia heroically trumped Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semis. However, it has been revealed that Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for a couple of days before the clash.

Former champion Australia broke a million Pakistani hearts. The former defeated the latter by five wickets in a dramatic fashion in the semis of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Consequently, Pakistan’s bid for its second T20WC title has been dashed, as it also suffered its maiden defeat of the competition this term.

Winning the toss, Australia had opted to bowl. Pakistan put up an imposing total of 176/4, with Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman’s (55*) splendid twin innings. In reply, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade were the ones to steer Australia towards the finishing line. At the same time, Wade was the ultimate star of the match, as he hit three progressive sixes to pacer Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over.

Although Pakistan has been left sad, it has plenty to cheer for due to its impressive campaign in the tournament this year. Also, hardly any fan knew that Pakistani opener Rizwan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a couple of days before this tie. He was recovering from a chest infection.

“Mohammad Rizwan was in hospital a night ago suffering from some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He’s been brilliant through the campaign, and he has great courage,” said Pakistan’s batting coach Matthew Hayden before the start of the game on Thursday. However, he was deemed fit to play a day before, as he played an effective knock.

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar also acknowledged Rizwan’s bravery by sharing his picture from the hospital, where he is seen lying on the bed, undergoing treatment. “Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best. He was in the hospital last two days. Massive respect, @iMRizwanPak. Hero.” Akhtar caption.