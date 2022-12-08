Hardik Pandya's throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya is on a break from cricket. Meanwhile, he shared his throwback to one of his recent famous ad shoots with a gaming company, where he portrayed the role of a barber.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been one of the most proactive and performing cricketers for Team India, especially in the game's shortest format. While he is enjoying a break from the sport, missing out on the ongoing tour of Bangladesh, he will not be back to action until the new year. In the meantime, as he enjoys his break, he decided to share his throwback moments during one of his famous ad shoots for a gaming company, where he portrayed the role of a barber.

In the post that Pandya shared on his social media handles, he is seen posing as the barber alongside the customer seated on the chair with his famous haircut and shell-shocked look, as presented in the ad video. Pandya also clicked alongside the customer actor (Purshotam) besides getting himself pictured while posing as the barber.

The post also contains a video where Purshotam is seen saying, "I am the luckiest fellow in my life today. It is the golden day today." Meanwhile, Pandya captioned the post, "Looking back at a wonderful shoot day with the amazing Purshotam Sir 🤗 Shooting with you was so much fun and truly a golden day ☺️☺️".

Also, at the same time, Pandya has been sharing his style quotients on social media, where he is seen relishing himself in the sunshine. In a video, he is trying to learn dance moves from his Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic. In another video, he tries to jam alongside legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.