Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya's throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya is on a break from cricket. Meanwhile, he shared his throwback to one of his recent famous ad shoots with a gaming company, where he portrayed the role of a barber.

    Hardik Pandya throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been one of the most proactive and performing cricketers for Team India, especially in the game's shortest format. While he is enjoying a break from the sport, missing out on the ongoing tour of Bangladesh, he will not be back to action until the new year. In the meantime, as he enjoys his break, he decided to share his throwback moments during one of his famous ad shoots for a gaming company, where he portrayed the role of a barber.

    In the post that Pandya shared on his social media handles, he is seen posing as the barber alongside the customer seated on the chair with his famous haircut and shell-shocked look, as presented in the ad video. Pandya also clicked alongside the customer actor (Purshotam) besides getting himself pictured while posing as the barber.

    ALSO READ: International cricket to debut in Raipur as BCCI announces schedule for SL, NZ, AUS home series

    The post also contains a video where Purshotam is seen saying, "I am the luckiest fellow in my life today. It is the golden day today." Meanwhile, Pandya captioned the post, "Looking back at a wonderful shoot day with the amazing Purshotam Sir 🤗 Shooting with you was so much fun and truly a golden day ☺️☺️".

    Also, at the same time, Pandya has been sharing his style quotients on social media, where he is seen relishing himself in the sunshine. In a video, he is trying to learn dance moves from his Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic. In another video, he tries to jam alongside legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's outdated approach post ODI loss to Bangladesh-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's 'outdated approach' post ODI loss

    Blind T20 World Cup: Pakistan team is not coming to India due to visa issues - CABI president Mahantesh GK-ayh

    Blind T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan team not coming to India due to visa issues' - CABI president Mahantesh GK

    BAN vs IND 2022: Rohit Sharma all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen out of 3rd ODI snt

    BAN vs IND 2022: Rohit all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Chahar, Kuldeep out of 3rd ODI

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraj maiden ton enough to hand Bangladesh successive home series win against India, social media erupts-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mehidy's maiden ton enough to hand Bangladesh successive home series win vs India

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraj slams maiden ton to script remarkable Bangladesh recovery against India, social media explodes-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mehidy slams maiden ton to script remarkable Bangladesh recovery

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles vma

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics: Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    'Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics': Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 anand constituency land of amul bjp tastes success yogesh patel congress Kanti Sodha Parmar snt

    Gujarat Election 2022 Results: In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon