Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new dance reel will make you groove (Watch)

Hardik Pandya has somewhat got his rhythm back in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. However, his wife Natasa Stankovic is sending her fans into the rhythm with her latest dance reel.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has endured a tough season so far, especially with the bat. While he was barely firing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, he managed to make it to the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, to everyone's delight, Pandya has seemingly got his form back, as he has had a decent performance with the bat so far, besides ensuring that he slowly gets back to his bowling rhythm by bowling a couple of overs. Notwithstanding, speaking of rhythm, it is not just limited to him but also his Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic.

Natasa has travelled with him to the gulf to accompany him during the ongoing global tournament. In the meantime, she has kept her fans engaged by constantly sharing pictures and videos of her family, including her son Agastya. Recently, she shared a dance video of hers that will make you groove.

In the video, she is seen walking onto the lawn of India's team hotel in the backdrop of the Arabian sea and the city of Dubai. Wearing a white shirt and a grey workout outfit, she dances to the tunes of Jugnu (feat. Nikhita Gandhi) by Badshah, as the video displays her changing from the shirt to the gear randomly. "In love with it and how 💃🏻 #jugnu @badboyshah", she captioned.

In case you didn't know, Natasa has also featured in the official ad of the T20WC by Fanta, where she was seen dancing to the official song of the competition. The ad also featured other wives of top Indian cricketers, like Dhanashree Verma of Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanjana Ganesan of Jasprit Bumrah.

India is already out of the semi-final race of the tournament. In its final match of the Super 12 stage, it would be facing off against minnow Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, as the latter too is out of semis contention. Following this, India would host New Zealand from November 17 for three T20Is and two Tests.