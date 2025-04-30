Image Credit : Getty

Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma has turned 38 on Wednesday, April 30. Rohit is regarded as not one of the best Indian captains but also among the best openers the cricketing world has ever witnessed.

After making his international debut for India in an ODI against Ireland, Rohit Sharma went on to establish himself as one of the most elegant and destructive openers in the world. Due to his ability to unleash his firepower and effortlessly time the ball, Rohit Sharma earned the sobriquet ‘Hitman’ and became the only batter to score three double centuries in ODIs, including a record 264 against Sri Lanka. He led India to T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

Rohit Sharma had a humble start to his cricket career, as he grew up in Dombivili and shifted to Borivali to live with his uncle to attend a cricket camp. Since then, he was residing in Borivili throughout the initial stage of his cricket career.

How did a humble boy from Borivali went on become ‘Hitman’ of world cricket?