Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine

    IPL franchises took to social media platforms to share videos and photographs featuring some of their star players celebrating Holi in quarantine. 

    First Published Mar 18, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Holi is often celebrated with family and friends, but cricket stars who are all set to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 have had to celebrate the festival of colours in quarantine. The Covid-19 bio-bubble may keep these IPL stars away from their loved ones but has not dampened their festive spirit.

    IPL franchises took to social media platforms to share videos and photographs featuring some of their star players in quarantine. Delhi Capitals shared pictures of their camp celebrating the festival. Unlike other teams, the Delhi-based franchise allowed their players to celebrate Holi with other teammates, although within the bio-bubble.

    Delhi Capitals' recruit and U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull was spotted celebrating the festival with the rest of his teams. He also shared a few photographs from the occasion on his social media handles.

    Meanwhile, Gujarat Titians shared a video where players can be seen in their respective hotel rooms extending greetings of Holi to their fans.

    As for Rajasthan Royals, the team shared a video on their official Twitter account in which players can be seen sending each other colours with personalised notes. The video features the likes of R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, captain Sanju Samson, etc.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unveiled their IPL 2022 jersey on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The franchise shared a video in which skipper Shreyas Iyer is seen donning the new kit.

    The 15th edition of the showpiece event kicks off on March 26, before which most of the players are undergoing quarantine. The season will begin with the first match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
