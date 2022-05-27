Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Indian cricket fraternity wishes as ex-Indian head coach turns 60

Ravi Shastri is unbeaten at 60 as he turns 60-year-old. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fraternity has showered him with wishes.

Former Indian legend and ex-Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has hit a milestone in his personal life, turning 60 years old. The Mumbai man is one of the celebrated cricketing figures in India, be it as a player or a coach, or even as a commentator or an expert. Shastri has left his mark everywhere and has gained tremendous success across aspects of the sport. Having quit India's coaching duties last year, he is currently working as an expert for Star Sports in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, besides being the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). In the meantime, as he celebrates his 60th birthday, we present some of the wishes showered on him by the Indian cricket fraternity.

Indian chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrote, "Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir, appreciate your support always. Have a great day and year ahead. God bless you. 🤗". On the other hand, IPL franchise former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) noted, "Birthday wishes are optional when you celebrate life daily. 🎂 Enjoy your day, @RaviShastriOfc! 🥳🥛"

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri - Here are the 4 best performances by the former Indian all-rounder

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh penned, "Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do 🕺". In contrast, fellow former Indian pacer and now chairman of the All-India Senior Selection Committee Chetan Sharma commented, "Birthday wishes stay blessed @RaviShastriOfc Have a great year ahead 😘".

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal also wished Shastri, who remarked, "A very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai! Wishing you a year of good health, happiness and success." On the other hand, former Indian hitter Suresh Raina mentioned, "Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc. Wishing you good health & happiness always 🙌"

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Navdeep Saini stated, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc sir 🎂Stay Blessed". Meanwhile, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer authored, "Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades, and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons."