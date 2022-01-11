  • Facebook
    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts

    Rahul Dravid happens to be one of the most legendary Indian batters. Currently, he is the coach of Team India. As he celebrates his 49th birthday, here are his five unknown facts.

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Legendary former Indian batter Rahul Dravid is off to a decent start as the Team India head coach. As he is currently guiding the side in South Africa, he would desperately hope for the side to win its first-ever Test series in the country. Meanwhile, he is celebrating his 49th birthday on Tuesday, as we present his five unknown facts.

    Dravid and his jam connection
    Remember in early 2000 when Dravid used to feature in the ads of Kissan jam? Do you know the story behind it? Well, Dravid's father used to work in one of the factories of Kissan jam. While he loved jams, it earned him the name of Jammie, a name which he was referred to as in the ads that were superhits.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid - The 5 times 'The Wall' stood tall

    Debut cum retirement
    It is rare to see a player retiring in the same game. It happened to be the same for Dravid in the shortest format. In 2011, he debuted in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. While he managed just 31 runs, he retired right after playing the game, making him the only player to do so to date.

    Hockey before cricket
    Dravid is indeed a legend of cricket. However, little does anyone know that he preferred playing hockey before cricket. He was reportedly good at it and had a flair for it. He was even selected for the Karnataka junior hockey team. However, he switched to cricket for better reasons, and we all know that he took the right call.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid- A look at The Wall's 5 nearly unbreakable records

    Bradman Oration
    In a unique honour, Dravid was presented with the Bradman Oration in December 2012 at the War Memorial in Canberra. To date, he remains the only non-Australian cricketer to have received the prestigious recognition, where cricketers give speeches to honour the reputable career for legendary Australian batter Don Bradman.

    Proposed by a prankster
    Dravid was in the dressing room during a show when a girl walked in and proposed to him. Dravid was left confused as he tried to walk away from the show, only to be held by the show officials and revealed that it was a prank. Notably, Dravid did not misbehave with her, proving that cricketers need to maintain their calm in all situations.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
