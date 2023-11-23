'Great for cricket India lost World Cup': Abdul Razzaq's viral remark sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a clip that is viral on social media, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq, talking about India's defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, said that "it's great for cricket that India lost."

It is common for former Pakistani cricketers to engage in the practice of demeaning and questioning Indian cricketers. Whether fueled by jealousy or animosity, individuals who have represented Pakistan at the international level persist in criticizing Indians, Indian cricketers, and the Indian cricket board, seemingly in an attempt to remain in the spotlight.

Also read: Fact Check: Ramiz Raja claims NASA sets Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan; is it true? Details here (WATCH)

Shortly after making a highly objectionable remark against veteran Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, a video of former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq directing negative comments towards Indian cricket following their ODI World Cup 2023 defeat to Australia in the final on Sunday has gone viral on social media. This trend of disparaging remarks from former Pakistani cricketers continues to draw attention and raises questions about the motivations behind such statements.

In a clip shared on X, Razzaq says on a talk show that "it's great for cricket that India lost", enraging several Indian cricket fans.

When questioned by the anchor about Australia's triumph over India, who remained undefeated before the final, Razzaq expressed, "Cricket emerged victorious, and India faced defeat. If India had won the World Cup, it would have been a disheartening moment for the sport. They capitalized on the conditions, and I've never seen such a subpar pitch for any ICC final before. The fact that India lost is great for cricket."

Razzaq further elaborated, stating, "A victory by India would have been disappointing because they were exploiting the conditions. In one semifinal, they scored 400, in the other, the opposing team managed 350. In the other semifinal, only 220-230 runs were scored. Then, in the final, only 240 runs were scored. This indicates something is amiss with the conditions. There should be fair pitches and a balanced atmosphere for both teams. Today, India also took advantage. If Kohli (Virat) had scored 100, India would have won the World Cup."

Also read: 'Sudhar jao yaar': Mohammed Shami's savage response to Pakistani propaganda during World Cup (WATCH)

Razzaq's comments have sparked a massive social media outburst among Indian cricket fans, with one fan noting, "Adul Raazaq never won this and that's why he is crying. India beat Pakistan in 2011 World Cup Semifinal, Abdul Razzaq getting bowled by Munaf Patel."

Another user on X added, "Abdul Razzaq can’t live without getting any attention from India. All he is capable of is stirring controversies to get that."

Here's a look at some of the reactions: