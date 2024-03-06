Good news for LSG: KL Rahul shares photos of NCA training, signals IPL 2024 comeback; see Instagram post

India's senior batsman KL Rahul, recently returned from injury consultations in London, posted training snapshots at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, indicating his readiness for the upcoming IPL season.

Rahul, leading the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, showcased his rigorous preparation on Instagram with a simple caption "Hi".

With the IPL 2024 scheduled to commence on March 22, LSG kick off their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on March 24 in Jaipur.

Rahul is under consideration for the wicketkeeper-batter position in the squad for the T20 World Cup set to take place in the USA and the West Indies in June.

The 31-year-old withdrew from the ongoing five-match Test series against England after the opening Test in Hyderabad due to a quadricep tendon injury.

During the Hyderabad Test, Rahul managed scores of 86 and 22 but began experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps. Initially sidelined for the second match in Vizag, he was later named in the squad for the final three Tests, pending fitness evaluation. However, he opted out of the third Test in Rajkot as he flew to London for medical advice, citing that he wasn't fully recovered.

Rahul underwent surgery last year following a quadriceps injury sustained during an IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Consequently, he missed the entire IPL season as well as the World Test Championship final. His return to action occurred during the Asia Cup.