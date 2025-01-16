'God of cricket is back': Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in International Masters League, sets Internet abuzz

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will captain the Indian team in the upcoming International Masters League, set to take place from February 22 to March 16, 2025.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will captain the Indian team in the upcoming International Masters League, set to take place from February 22 to March 16, 2025. The tournament will feature a star-studded lineup of veteran players from across the globe, including teams from Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Indian cricket’s batting maestro will lead a squad of former greats, joining the ranks of other cricketing icons. The West Indies will be captained by the legendary Brian Lara, while Sri Lanka will be under the leadership of Kumar Sangakkara. South Africa’s team will be led by the all-time great all-rounder Jacques Kallis, and former England captain Eoin Morgan will steer his side, with Australia’s team under the leadership of Shane Watson.

Sunil Gavaskar, another Indian cricket icon, will take on the role of tournament commissioner, overseeing the competition that will feature several cricketing giants. The veteran batsman expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The International Masters League promises to showcase cricket in all its glory, as it brings together some of the finest players to ever grace the game.”

The matches will be held at three prominent stadiums in India: D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Here's a look at how Sachin Tendulkar fans reacted:

