    Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in Indian wedding in Chennai; video goes viral

    Glenn Maxwell got married to Vini Raman last week in Australia. A week later, he married her at an Indian traditional wedding in Chennai, with the video going viral.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is having a top moment in his personal life. He has married his long-time girlfriend, Vini Raman, who he has been dating since 2017. While he tied the knot with her last week in Australia, on Monday, he tied the knot with her again, this time at a traditional Indian wedding in Chennai.

    Since Vini happens to be of Indian origin, the couple decided to have two weddings. The video of the Indian wedding has gone viral on social media. In the same, Maxwell is seen exchanging garlands with Vini, besides taking part in the 'Varmala' ceremony, a tradition popular in Tamil weddings.

    Notably, the wedding card for the Indian ceremony of Maxwell and Vini was also printed in Tamil. Although the couple had got engaged in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in, delaying their marriage. Following the wedding, Maxwell is expected to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, having been retained by the franchise for ₹11 crore.

