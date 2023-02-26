Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson... and a bat

    On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a short trip to India, paid a visit to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he interacted with some Royal RCB players and was also presented with a unique cricket bat.

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson from Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB players... and a bat-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday visited the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and interacted with men and women players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team, which plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Scholz spoke to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials and RCB men and women team members for about 15 minutes.

    A German Embassy official said the Chancellor understands that cricket is India's number one passion for sports. "In Germany, cricket is not as popular. Although more than 2,00,000 Indians in Germany are popularising the sport there," he said. So, Scholz desired to attune himself regarding the sport and what cricket means to India, the official added.

    ALSO READ: 'Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India...' - Shastri on Rahul's axe as Rohit's deputy

    "Moreover, he wanted to understand what the RCB, both the men's and women's team, mean to the city, especially as the RCB women's team embark on the first season of the Women's Premier League," the official further stated. The German Chancellor arrived in the afternoon at the Kempegowda International Airport. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, German Consulate officials and Bengaluru Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy were at the airport to receive him.

    Later, Sudhakar wrote on social media: "Welcomed the Chancellor of Germany, His Excellency @OlafScholz, to Bangalore at Kempegowda International Airport today. It is the first visit from a Chancellor of Germany to India since 2011 when the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) was set up between our two countries." Scholz is on a two-day trip to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi harboured bilateral talks with the visiting German Chancellor in Delhi on Saturday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here is what netizens say-ayh

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here's what netizens say

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India - Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul axe as Rohit Sharma deputy-ayh

    'Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India...' - Shastri on Rahul's axe as Rohit's deputy

    ind vs aus 2023 'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team poor show against India snt

    'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team's poor show against India

    WATCH Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant return to name him India next Test vice-captain Saba Karim responds snt

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant's return to name him India's Test vice-captain? Saba Karim responds

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Shukla came in my dream on day of his death, I knew it before": Asim Riaz makes shocking statement RBA

    "Sidharth Shukla came in my dream on day of his death, I knew it before": Asim Riaz makes shocking statement

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here is what netizens say-ayh

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here's what netizens say

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra a Congress east to west journey next gcw

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Congress east-to-west journey next

    Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS later, gets trolled for her latest BOLD video (WATCH VIDEO) RBA

    Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS later, gets trolled for her latest BOLD video (WATCH VIDEO)

    Cheers to us - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception (PICTURES)-ayh

    'Cheers to us' - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon