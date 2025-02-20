Super Micro’s Stellar Rally Continues Unabated, AI Server Maker Becomes Best-Performing S&P 500 Stock In 2025

The most recent uptrend started early this month as investors cheered the company’s second-quarter business update.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) stock is on an extended bull run and has more than doubled in 2025. The stock is now the best-performing S&P 500 ticker for the week, month, YTD period, and quarter.

On Tuesday, the stock crossed its 200-day simple moving average. A sustained move past the key technical threshold will likely position it on an upward trajectory.

The most recent uptrend started early this month as investors cheered the company’s second-quarter business update. The company assuaged concerns about a potential delisting by reaffirming that it would meet Nasdaq’s Feb. 25 deadline to become current with its filings of financial reports.

With Wednesday’s rally accompanied by notably above-average volume, the stock’s 50-day SMA is on the cusp of moving above its 100-day SMA—often seen as a bullish signal, technically called a golden cross.

If the company does not meet the Feb. 25 deadline, it risks being delisted from the Nasdaq exchange. But retail isn’t willing to throw in the towel ahead of the key risk event.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock remains ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100), with the message volume at an ‘extremely high’ level. The stock is now the top trending and most active ticker on the platform.

SMCI sentiment and message volume February 19, as of 2:24 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said the Super Micro rally is just getting started, with a likely move past $120 when the company regains compliance with listing standards.

Another user saw the rally as the handiwork of big institutional buying.

Super Micro stock rallied over 17.50% to $65.63, the highest level in over six months. The stock is up 116% in 2025 but it is trading off its late March all-time highs of $110.61.

