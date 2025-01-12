Fresh blow for Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh all-rounder fails 2nd bowling action test ahead of Champions Trophy

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has faced a fresh setback ahead of the Champions Trophy after failing a second test of his bowling action, resulting in his continued suspension from bowling in both domestic and international cricket.

Previously, Shakib had failed an independent assessment of his bowling action at Loughborough University, an ICC-accredited testing center in the UK. The findings, reported on December 15, 2024, had already barred him from bowling his left-arm spin in any format.

The all-rounder underwent a reassessment at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month, but the results did not alter his current status.

"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place," the BCB said in a statement on Saturday.

"A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted."

Bangladesh will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on February 20, with all participating teams required to announce their squads by January 12.

Shakib, who is still in the running for a place in Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad, has garnered support for his inclusion from both captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed.

“While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket,” the BCB said.

The 37-year-old, who has retired from Test and T20I cricket, was reported for a suspect bowling action during a one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship in September. The report was made by on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns.

BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain described the entire episode as "shocking." Shakib's last appearance for Bangladesh came in a two-match Test series against India last year, which Bangladesh lost 0-2.

The veteran all-rounder, with 4609 runs and 246 wickets in 71 Tests, 7570 runs and 317 wickets in 247 ODIs, and 2551 runs and 149 wickets in 129 T20Is, has not returned to Bangladesh since opting not to play his farewell Test against South Africa in Mirpur, citing political unrest in Dhaka.

He is currently living in the USA with his family.

