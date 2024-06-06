Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek advances to Final, defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals

    World number one Iga Swiatek powered into the French Open final after defeating Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals. Extending her winning streak in Paris to 20 matches, Swiatek is now set for her fourth Roland Garros final in five years, aiming for a third consecutive title.

    French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek advances to Final, defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

    World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak in Paris to 20 matches, advancing to her fourth Roland Garros final in five years after defeating Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals. Swiatek, who is closing in on her third consecutive French Open title, will face either 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva or Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final.

    In their match, Swiatek quickly took control, breaking the US Open champion Gauff in the opening game. Despite facing break points in her first two service games, Swiatek managed a double break to lead 4-1 and comfortably secured the first set.

    Although Gauff briefly rallied in the second set, leading 3-1 after an emotional dispute with the chair umpire over a line call, Swiatek promptly broke back and won four consecutive games to edge closer to victory. Gauff saved two match points, but Swiatek eventually served out the match on her fourth attempt.

    "It was intense. In the second set, it was tight because we were breaking each other," Swiatek commented. "I was consistent with my tactics, didn’t overthink stuff, and just went for it in the end."

    Swiatek, who has an impressive 34-2 record at the French Open, has now defeated Gauff at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year. With a perfect record in her previous four Grand Slam finals, Swiatek aims to become only the fourth woman to win four Roland Garros titles in the Open era, joining the ranks of Justine Henin, Chris Evert, and Steffi Graf. Additionally, she is on track to join Serena Williams as the only women to achieve the treble of French, Madrid, and Rome Open titles in the same year.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive snt

    T20 WC 2024: Pakistan team's hotel moved closer to NY stadium after PCB complained about 90-minute drive

    T20 WC 2024: 'Hulk of Australia' Stoinis' all-round heroics lauded after win over Oman; fans go berserk osf

    T20 WC 2024: 'Hulk of Australia' Stoinis' all-round heroics lauded after win over Oman; fans go berserk

    T20 WC 2024: Victory dance by Uganda players after historic win over Papua New Guinea goes viral (WATCH) osf

    T20 WC 2024: Victory dance by Uganda players after historic win over Papua New Guinea goes viral (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024, Aus vs Oman: Warner heads to wrong dressing room after dismissal, leaves fans in splits (WATCH) osf

    T20 WC 2024, Aus vs Oman: Warner heads to wrong dressing room after dismissal, leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda secure historic first ever WC win against Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda secure historic first WC win; WATCH winning moment vs Papua New Guinea

    Recent Stories

    football Sunil Chhetri gets guard of honour as he bids adieu to international football after 19 yrs; WATCH viral video snt

    Sunil Chhetri gets guard of honour as he bids adieu to international football after 19 yrs; WATCH viral video

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action snt

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw osf

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden fall short in men's doubles semifinals osf

    French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden fall short in men's doubles semifinals

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon