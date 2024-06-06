French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek advances to Final, defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals

World number one Iga Swiatek powered into the French Open final after defeating Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals. Extending her winning streak in Paris to 20 matches, Swiatek is now set for her fourth Roland Garros final in five years, aiming for a third consecutive title.

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak in Paris to 20 matches, advancing to her fourth Roland Garros final in five years after defeating Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals. Swiatek, who is closing in on her third consecutive French Open title, will face either 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva or Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final.

In their match, Swiatek quickly took control, breaking the US Open champion Gauff in the opening game. Despite facing break points in her first two service games, Swiatek managed a double break to lead 4-1 and comfortably secured the first set.

Although Gauff briefly rallied in the second set, leading 3-1 after an emotional dispute with the chair umpire over a line call, Swiatek promptly broke back and won four consecutive games to edge closer to victory. Gauff saved two match points, but Swiatek eventually served out the match on her fourth attempt.

"It was intense. In the second set, it was tight because we were breaking each other," Swiatek commented. "I was consistent with my tactics, didn’t overthink stuff, and just went for it in the end."

Swiatek, who has an impressive 34-2 record at the French Open, has now defeated Gauff at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year. With a perfect record in her previous four Grand Slam finals, Swiatek aims to become only the fourth woman to win four Roland Garros titles in the Open era, joining the ranks of Justine Henin, Chris Evert, and Steffi Graf. Additionally, she is on track to join Serena Williams as the only women to achieve the treble of French, Madrid, and Rome Open titles in the same year.

