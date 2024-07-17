Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana shot dead in front of wife and children at Ambalangoda

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana, 41, tragically died after being shot at his Ambalangoda residence in Sri Lanka's Galle district. A right-arm fast bowler and lower-order batsman, he played for Galle Cricket Club and the Sri Lankan U19 team, captaining it in 10 matches.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana, 41, tragically died in a shocking incident at his Ambalangoda residence in Sri Lanka's Galle district on Tuesday night. Reports indicate an unidentified assailant shot him while he was with his family. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this tragic crime.

Dhammika Niroshana remembered for his prowess as a right-arm fast bowler and capable lower-order batsman, had a promising cricket career. He represented Galle Cricket Club, showcasing his skills in 12 first-class and 8 List-A matches between 2001 and 2004.



During this time, he scored over 300 runs and took 19 wickets. His talent also earned him a spot in the Sri Lankan U19 team, where he played Test and ODI cricket from 2000 to 2002, and captained the team in 10 matches. Under his leadership, future stars like Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, and Upul Tharanga began their paths to international cricket.

The cricketing community in Sri Lanka mourns the tragic loss of Dhammika Niroshana, deeply shocked by his untimely death. As investigations proceed, authorities appeal for information to help solve the case. Niroshana's passing has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him, both in cricketing circles and beyond.

