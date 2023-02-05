Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea

    Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea, in her police complaint, alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her, due to which she suffered a head injury.

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea snt
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state at his home in suburban Bandra, an official said on Sunday. He said that no arrest had been made so far in connection with the alleged incident, which took place on Friday.

    Two police personnel went to Kambli's flat on Sunday and served a notice to him, asking him to appear before them to record his statement, they said. 

    Kambli's wife Andrea, in her police complaint, alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her, due to which she suffered a head injury, the official from Bandra police station said. 

    The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on Friday when Kambli allegedly reached his flat under the influence of alcohol and started abusing his wife.

    Their 12-year-old son, who was present then, intervened in the fight, but Kambli went into the kitchen, brought the handle of a broken frying pan and allegedly threw it on his wife, due to which she got injured, the official said, quoting the complaint.

    Kambli's wife later went to the Bhabha Hospital for a medical examination. Based on her complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR against Kambli under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said. An investigation is on into the case, he added.

    Image credit: PTI file photo

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
