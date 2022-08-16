Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away after suffering heart attack

    Amitabh Choudhary was the former secretary of the BCCI and the president of the JSCA. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning, resulting in his death. He was aged 58 and was also a retired senior IPS officer.

    Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away after suffering heart attack, social media grieves-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ranchi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary and Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) president Amitabh Choudhary passed away due to a heart attack he suffered on Tuesday morning. He happened to be 58. He was also a retired senior IPS officer who had risen to the rank of IGP with the Jharkhand Police. A former top co, he also happened to be the chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

    "Deeply saddened by the news of sudden passing away of former JPSC chairman Shri Amitabh Chaudhary. Former IPS officer Amitabh ji played a significant role in the state's cricket development. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences and strength to his family in this hour of grief," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted.

    ALSO READ: Women's IPL - BCCI reserves March 2023 as tentative window for inaugural season

    Chaudhary, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, played an instrumental role in getting the First-Class (FC) status for Jharkhand cricket after BCCI dispersed the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) during late Jagmohan Dalmiya's tenure in early 2000. Once Jharkhand attained the official FC status, Mahendra Singh Dhoni moved from Bihar and played for the state till the very end of his career.

    Chaudhary also played a significant role in building one of the best cricket stadiums in Ranchi, besides helping bring international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the industrial town. He had also served as the BCCI joint secretary and was an administrative manager with Team India on several occasions.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list

    However, Chaudhary's most challenging undertaking was the 2005 tour of Zimbabwe, where the much-publicised fall-out transpired between former skipper Sourav Ganguly and then-head coach Greg Chappell. During that infamous tour, Chappell shot the e-mail to then-BCCI president Sharad Pawar, suggesting the exclusion of Ganguly and other senior players.

    Chaudhary's acting secretaryship term overlapped with Indian cricket's darkest administrative period when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge. He wasn't allowed to function by the COA, which often led to many animosities. Regardless, he was a superb raconteur and often, on the sidelines of various BCCI gatherings, would occupy his audience with tales that would have all in splits.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence-ayh

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

    Recent Stories

    Bus carrying ITBP soldiers falls into riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam

    Bus carrying 39 soldiers falls into riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam

    Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary to become parents again; couple share news on Instagram RBA

    Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary to become parents again; couple share news on Instagram

    Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football AIFF- Bhaichung Bhutia-ayh

    'Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football' - Bhaichung Bhutia

    Bihar Cabinet expansion RJD JDU leaders to be inducted in Nitish Kumar government gcw

    Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD's Tej Pratap, JD(U) leader Leshi Singh, others take oath as ministers

    football We need help Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, make SOS call to board over new signings snt

    'We need help': Man United players, including Ronaldo, issue SOS call to board over new signings

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon