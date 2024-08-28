Marc Bernal injury: Barcelona midfielder ruptures ACL in La Liga win against Rayo Vallecano

Bernal is set to undergo surgery and is likely to miss the majority of the 2024-25 season. The 17-year-old came through Barcelona's youth system, signed for the first team this summer, and started the first three games.

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Marc Bernal ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) during the 2-1 La Liga win against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday night (August 27). The 17-year-old is set to undergo surgery and is likely to miss the majority of the 2024-25 season.

Bernal, was forced off in the final minutes of the match at Estadio de Vallecas as Barcelona came-from-behind to secure all three points away from home. After Unai Lopez gave an early lead to Rayo Vallecano, the visitors came out all guns blazing in the second half and netted twice through Pedri and debutant Dani Olmo. It was Barca's third consecutive victory in the new campaign.

Bernal, who came through Barcelona's youth system, signed for the first team this summer and quickly established himself as a key player in Hansi Flick's side. The central-midfielder started in all three games of the season. Now, with the teenager joining the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, among others, in the long injury list, the Catalan giants will look to bring in a replacement before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona have won all of their three La Liga games so far with an identical scoreline of 2-1. Thereby the Blaugrana are sitting at the summit of the Spanish top flight standings, with nine points to their name. Flick's side will next play host to Real Valladolid at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (August 31), before the international break.

