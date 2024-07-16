FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh over controversial 'Tauba Tauba' dance video

India's Champions defeated Pakistan's Champions by 5 wickets in the World Champions of Legends 2024 (WCL) final. Following the match, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and others posted a video of themselves dancing to the new song 'Tauba Tauba' which aroused outrage when the Indian Paralympic community.

The controversy over former India players Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina reportedly belittling the disabled in a video that went viral on social media continues. Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Council for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), has filed a complaint against the World Cup champions for 'insulting' and making fun of more than 10 crore disabled people in India.

India's Champions defeated Pakistan's Champions by 5 wickets in the World Champions of Legends 2024 (WCL) final in Birmingham, England, on July 13. Following the match, former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and others posted a video of themselves dancing to the new song 'Tauba Tauba', performed by actor Vicky Kaushal in the recently released Bollywood film Bad Newz.

The video

Winning celebrations from Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan and Raina. 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/mgrcnd8GpH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2024

Also read: CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

However, the video aroused outrage when the Indian Paralympic community demanded an apology, blaming the cricketers for being insensitive to individuals with physical limitations. Instagram has been charged with breaking the Information Technology Act, according to a complaint filed at the Amar Colony police station in New Delhi. Responding to the reaction, Harbhajan deleted the viral video and apologized on social media, saying it wasn't meant to hurt anyone and was merely a joke to show how their bodies responded to 'playing cricket for 15 days'.

Harbhajan Singh's apology post

In the end, the former Indian cricketer expected the situation to calm down after making it plain to the fans that whatever they did in the viral video was not done on purpose to harm.

Latest Videos