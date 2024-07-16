Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

    Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's 'King'.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    There were speculations about Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'King'. Now Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist which also stars Suhana Khan. Sujoy Ghosh will helm the film, with Siddharth Anand overseeing the action. Abhishek Bachchan will play the villain in the film.  Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account to reshare a post about the announcement, praising Abhishek's acting abilities in films such as Raavan, in which he previously played an adversary. Amitabh wished Abhishek all the best and said It's time!!!"

    The post

    Also read: Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's spy thriller to show unexpected twists

    According to the latest sources, 'King' will be released in May of this year and Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh had frequent contact with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, meeting many times. Sujoy is painstakingly working on the writing alongside Sid and SRK. Siddharth is solely responsible for designing world-class action scenes. The training is taking place at Mannat, and Suhana is joined by her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in certain practice sessions. Trainers of international acclaim are coming together to train Suhana and SRK, as King explores a slightly raw type of movement.

    As per reports, the film will be action-based and will be extremely different from what SRK has done in 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. This one would be stylish, with plenty of chase scenes. However, the central plot is emotional and story-driven. It has many twists and turns, which is why Sujoy has been assigned the job of directing.

    The film 'King' has a large budget of Rs 200 crore, according to reports. A person with knowledge stated that the team has been working on the pre-production for the last year to ensure that all aspects are covered in the right way.

