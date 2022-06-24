Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Tendulkar cites 'gully cricket' rules over Nicholls' bizarre dismissal

    Twitter was filled with hilarious and stunned reactions to New Zealand's Henry Nicholls's bizarre dismissal in the Headingly Test against England on Thursday.

    England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Netizens react to Henry Nicholls bizzare dismissal-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Leeds, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    One of the weirdest cricket dismissals occurred on Thursday, during Day 1 of the third and final Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds. Henry Nicholls' was dismissed after hitting the ball straight to Daryl Mitchell's bat on the non-striker end before being caught at mid-off. The Marylebone Cricket Club quickly pointed out why the bizarre dismissal stood. 

    Cricket icon and legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hilariously pointed out the "Gully-Cricket" rules, in which the non-striker would be out for such an incident.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final - Twin centuries from Dubey and Shubham put MP on top vs Mumbai

    Like the rest of us, the commentators and the player couldn't believe what happened either.

    Another Twitter user pointed out that Daryl Mitchell is in such good form that he middles deliveries he's trying to avoid.

    ALSO READ: SL vs AUS, Galle Test - Fans thrilled after Maxwell returns to squad after 5 years

    Thanks to Mitchell's performance, New Zealand was able to get back into the test match despite their first five wickets falling for just 123 runs. Mitchell became the first player in New Zealand to score 400 runs in a series against England. Mitchell's partner in crime to lead New Zealand's comeback was once again Tom Blundell. Among various ridiculous statistics, The pair have added the most runs by a New Zealand pair and have faced the most balls against England in a Test series.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
