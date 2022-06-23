Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Fans thrilled after Maxwell returns to squad after 5 years

    All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been added to Australia's squad for the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which begins on June 29. The 33-year-old received the call-up after middle-order batter Travis Head suffered from a minor hamstring strain.

    Maxwell, who made his Test debut in 2013, has played 7 Tests in which the right-hander has scored 339 runs and taken eight wickets with his off-spin. He last appeared in a Test match in 2017. All seven of the Australian's Tests have come on the subcontinent with a top score of 104 against India in Ranchi.

    Along with Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis are the other options to take up Head's No.5 berth if the left-hander does not regain fitness in time.

    

    Before the tour, national George Bailey kept the door open for Maxwell's return. He has been in good touch during the ODIs with a match-winning unbeaten 80 in the opening game, followed by 30 and 33.

    "We know Glenn has had some red-ball success in these types of conditions and we're looking forward to him getting back and playing a good block of cricket through the T20s and one-day cricket," Bailey said. "If he shoots the lights out or anyone else does particularly well, there's always going to be opportunities."

    Earlier in the trip, Maxwell said he understood why he was not part of the Test squad but had not given up hope of getting another chance.

    "A guy that hasn't played any first-class cricket would be a random pick," he told cricket.com.au. "I know it's specific to my skill set and the way I play slow bowling, especially in these conditions, that might have been something to sway them."

    "But I think the way they've shown faith in their current squad is brilliant. It's nice that the door's not closed but I also thought it was nice that they showed faith in that squad."

    

    Maxwell fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the prospect of the all-rounder playing for Australia after five years. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

