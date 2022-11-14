Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England spinner Adil Rashid confirms he will put his name in next month's IPL auction

    Adil Rashid's game changing performances in England's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 winning campaign could certainly make him a hot property at the upcoming IPL auction in Kochi on December 23.

    Adil Rashid's game-changing efforts during England's successful bid to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 may make him a popular item in the upcoming IPL auction, which will take place in Kochi on December 23.

    With high-profile victims like Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, Rashid literally choked India and Pakistan in the semifinal and championship matches. After his time with Punjab Kings, Rashid could be seen wearing an IPL franchise shirt once more.

    "Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time," Rashid told PTI after the World Cup final on Sunday. 

    He gave a negative response when asked if he had discussed anything with any team. Rashid may have only taken four wickets in six games, but he completed all of his allotted overs at a 6.12 economy rate. The speed at which he bowled would also be of interest to franchise owners since it could make him more efficient than ever on pitches like Eden Gardens, Chepauk, or Uppal.

    He described how, in order to deceive Pakistan captain Babar Azam, he had slowed down and switched to more flighted deliveries like the googly.

    "Babar's googly; I don't if it was the turning point of the match but I was definitely getting some turn. I don't know about Shadab Khan or Liam Livingstone. I was bowling a bit more slow today and got the big leggies (leg breaks) going my way. Normally I bowl a bit quicker and bit shorter. That was my game plan for me and that's the way I bowl," Adil explained his strategy.

    Rashid thinks that going the other way is better because Shadab and Livingstone are faster through the air (when he bowls leg spin). "Shadab and Liam bowls it a bit quicker and everyone has got their own way. For me, slower I bowl better it is," he said.

    There have been numerous discussions about the England team's dramatic changes over the past seven years, but Rashid thinks that they also made an effort to amuse spectators while trying to win cricket matches.

    "For past seven to eight years, we have taken the approach of being positive. Being fearless with bat and ball, trying to entertain but also being true to ourselves. Two World Cups and it's working well for us," said Rashid. 

    Rashid's development as a wrist spin practitioner has been aided by the multi-cultural, welcoming atmosphere of the English locker room from Eoin Morgan's tenure.

    Rashid was born in Bradford, a town in Yorkshire that some refer to as "Mini Pakistan," although his ancestors were from Mirpur, an area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He laughed when a Pakistani reporter sought his autograph and talked in chaste Punjabi.

    Did he and another athlete of Pakistani heritage, Moeen Ali, experience pressure from British Pakistani friends and family?

    "Yes, it could be as back home we have got lot of supporters, who have family history related to Pakistan. Deep down both me and Moeen know we have got a lot of fans and friends who support our rivalry in a good way," he said.

    The Yorkshire CCC, the county Rashid is from, is one of the most notorious in the English county circuit and has been accused of institutional racism. Rashid, though, is a cherished and valued member of the English setup on a global scale.

    "Definitely, we have gelled quite well. We have helped each other, we all had our ups and down but we all travelled in one direction with positivity and togetherness on and off the pitch," he concluded.

