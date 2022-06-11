Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century

    New Zealand are in a commanding position against England on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

    Nottingham, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell looks like he's playing the best Test cricket of his career as the middle-order batter has scored his second straight century against England on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. 

    Put in to bat, New Zealand started well with an 84-run opening partnership; however, both openers were dismissed on consecutive deliveries. A similar trend followed again as Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls made a 77-run partnership before the latter's dismissal. 

    Daryl Mitchell walked out to the middle and saw Conway get caught behind a few overs later. At 169//4, New Zealand again relied on the partnership that got them out of trouble in the Lord's Test. 

    Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, who added 190 runs for the fifth wicket in the second innings of the first test, crossed two hundred this time. Mitchell, who was not a certainty to play in the Test series, has doubled his century after three innings in this series. Mitchell has become only the second overseas player to score consecutive tons in England since 2016.

    New Zealand would hope to avenge their first Test match defeat on the back of a solid total. Thanks to an excellent bowling performance and a fourth innings century from former skipper Joe Root, England registered a 5-wicket win at the mecca of cricket.

    Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to Mitchell's second consecutive century:

