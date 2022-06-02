ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Netizens react to New Zealand's collapse

New Zealand, the reigning World Test Championship winner that many saw as the clear favourite in its ongoing Test series in England, collapsed to 39/6 by the lunch break at Lord's on Day 1 on Thursday. Such an unexpected start has led to some impressive statistics and unusual reactions on Twitter. After being dropped for the previous tour, pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were recalled to the team, as they hit the ground winning with an impressive start. The two combined for three wickets in their first 50 balls combined. For the visitors, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has been the top scorer so far, making just 14 before falling to debutant pacer Matty Potts. In contrast, skipper Kane Williamson fell for a couple to the same man.

It also included a top-order collapse that has never been seen in men's international cricket before. The first three dismissals were all caught by Johnny Bairstow in the slips. It made him the only sixth player ever to inflict the first three wickets to fall in a Test match. Anderson, who will turn 40 in a month, proved age is just a number with his opening spell, where he bowled four maidens and took two top-order wickets.

ALSO READ: England Test captain Stokes backs newly-appointed Test coach McCullum to boost team spirit

Anderson's statistics since turning 35 are better than many bowlers at their peak. The debutant, Matty Potts, has had a dream start, taking three of New Zealand's six wickets, including Kane Williamson in his first international cricket. There was also an unfortunate concussion for English spinner Jack Leach between all the wickets. He has been ruled out from the Test, while his replacement is yet to be named.