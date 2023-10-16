Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Eiffel Tower workers, 22 Englishmen, a bicycle Velodrome: Revisiting cricket at 1900 Olympics

    Cricket's reintroduction to the Summer Olympics Program in Los Angeles 2028 marks a significant return to the world's biggest sporting spectacle, promising a more organized and widespread presence than its quirky 1900 appearance in Paris.

    Eiffel Tower workers, 22 Englishmen, a bicycle Velodrome: Revisiting cricket at 1900 Olympics snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    Cricket's association with the Olympics dates back to the 1900 edition of the games in Paris, making for an unusual yet interesting historical chapter in both the sport's and the Olympics' history. At that time, the French cricket team that played against Great Britain in the gold medal match consisted of players who were working as manual laborers on the construction of the Eiffel Tower.

    Also read: Cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics: A game-changer for the sport and business

    In the 1900 Olympics, cricket was limited to a single match that spanned two days and saw a cumulative score of just 366 runs across four innings. This short-lived cricket event was held at the Vélodrome de Vincennes, a cycling track with comically short square boundaries, less than 30 meters from the pitch's center.

    There were only about 20 spectators during the two-day match, which involved weekend cricketers from the French Athletic Club Union, a team primarily comprised of British expatriates who were working on the Eiffel Tower construction.

    The British team, known as the Devon Wanderers, clinched the gold medal by defeating France, while the French team received the silver medal. Notably, the French side was all out for just 26 runs while chasing 184, with no player reaching double figures.

    Cricket's history at the Olympics remained obscure for many years, and it was only in 1912 that it was considered eligible as an official medal event for the 1900 edition. The medals awarded to the players were not upgraded despite this decision.

    The match was a 12-a-side contest, with the peculiar fact that 22 out of the 24 players were Englishmen. Cricket was a predominantly English sport during that period, and it was the Devon Wanderers, a club formed by 12 recreational cricketers, who represented Great Britain in the tournament. Their opponents in the final consisted of 10 Englishmen and two local French players, making it quite an unusual face-off.

    Great Britain's Montagu Toller, who later became a notable first-class cricketer, took seven wickets for just nine runs in that match. Another first-class cricketer in the final was Alfred Bowerman.

    Baron Pierre de Coubertin, often regarded as the father of the modern Olympics, had attempted to include cricket as part of the 1896 Games but faced difficulties. It was finally introduced to the Olympics in 1900, which were more of a World Trade Fair than the Olympics, spanning a whopping six months from May to October. Countries saw it as an opportunity to showcase themselves to the world.

    The cricket competition in the 1900 Olympics had its own unique challenges, with the Netherlands and Belgium initially set to take part but withdrawing after their proposal to co-host the event was rejected.

    Cricket's reintroduction to the Summer Olympics Program in Los Angeles 2028 marks a significant return to the world's biggest sporting spectacle, promising a more organized and widespread presence than its quirky 1900 appearance in Paris.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa set to take revenge against the Netherlands, extend their lead in the Table avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa set to take revenge against the Netherlands, extend their lead in the Table

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game avv

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game

    Cricket inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics: A game-changer for the sport and business snt

    Cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics: A game-changer for the sport and business

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan snt

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan arrive in Bengaluru for Australia clash; celebrate Babar Azam's birthday (WATCH) snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan arrive in Bengaluru for Australia clash; celebrate Babar Azam's birthday (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023: How staying hydration helps avoid food poisoning during festive season RKK

    Navratri 2023: How staying hydration helps avoid food poisoning during festive season

    Opposition MPs back Palestine, invoke Mahatma Gandhi to seek creation of new State

    Opposition MPs back Palestine, invoke Mahatma Gandhi to seek creation of new State

    Shocking shameful MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Mahua Moitra Cash For Questions controversy gcw

    'Shocking & shameful...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Mahua Moitra 'Cash For Questions' controversy

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets; and their Perihelions ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets; and their Perihelions

    Navratri 2023 delights 7 delicious makhana recipes to try gcw eai

    Navratri 2023 delights: 7 delicious makhana recipes to try

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon