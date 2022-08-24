IND vs ZIM 2022: 'When you're set, look to bat through' - Gill reveals Yuvraj's advice

Shubman Gill presented a classy form of himself during the just-concluded ODI tour of Zimbabwe, finishing as the highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, he has revealed the advice given to him by Yuvraj Singh.

Talented Indian opener Shubman Gill has said that former swashbuckling Indian batter Yuvraj Singh had advised him to bat through once he is well set, which paid off. He struck his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century during the third game against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday. Gill hammered 130 off 97 deliveries, which included 15 fours and one six, steering India to a 13-run win and a 3-0 series sweep. His innings earned him honours from several former Indians, including Yuvraj, who took to Twitter to praise the youngster.

"I just met him [Yuvraj] before coming to Zimbabwe, and he just told me that you're batting well and go there and when you're set, look to bat through. I was telling him '100 nahi aa raha' [The 100 ain't happening]. And, his reply was 'don't worry, it'll come'."

Gill, desperate to reach his first ton after scoring an unbeaten 98 in the last series against the Windies, became the third youngest Indian to strike an ODI ton overseas after Yuvraj and Virat Kohli. "It was a good wicket to bat on. I got your [Ishan Kishan] company, and luck was in my favour, and it was important for me to make the most of the opportunity, and I am happy I did that," added Gill, adjudged the Man of the Match.

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza also produced a special innings of a 95-ball 115 almost to take his team to conquest. Gill took a stunning catch in the deep to dismiss him, as India arose victorious by 13 runs. "The game was pretty tight. We didn't expect the game to go this deep, but this is what cricket is about. When the ball went in the air, I thought, 'ok, it's going to come to me at an easy pace'. But the ball was dipping, and I was like 'it shouldn't fall down'. So, I just dived to take the catch," Gill concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)