Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'When you're set, look to bat through' - Gill reveals Yuvraj's advice

    Shubman Gill presented a classy form of himself during the just-concluded ODI tour of Zimbabwe, finishing as the highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, he has revealed the advice given to him by Yuvraj Singh.

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: When you are set, look to bat through - Shubman Gill reveals Yuvraj Singh advice-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Harare, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    Talented Indian opener Shubman Gill has said that former swashbuckling Indian batter Yuvraj Singh had advised him to bat through once he is well set, which paid off. He struck his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century during the third game against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday. Gill hammered 130 off 97 deliveries, which included 15 fours and one six, steering India to a 13-run win and a 3-0 series sweep. His innings earned him honours from several former Indians, including Yuvraj, who took to Twitter to praise the youngster.

    "I just met him [Yuvraj] before coming to Zimbabwe, and he just told me that you're batting well and go there and when you're set, look to bat through. I was telling him '100 nahi aa raha' [The 100 ain't happening]. And, his reply was 'don't worry, it'll come'."

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan - Top 5 bowlers to watch out for

    Gill, desperate to reach his first ton after scoring an unbeaten 98 in the last series against the Windies, became the third youngest Indian to strike an ODI ton overseas after Yuvraj and Virat Kohli. "It was a good wicket to bat on. I got your [Ishan Kishan] company, and luck was in my favour, and it was important for me to make the most of the opportunity, and I am happy I did that," added Gill, adjudged the Man of the Match.

    Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza also produced a special innings of a 95-ball 115 almost to take his team to conquest. Gill took a stunning catch in the deep to dismiss him, as India arose victorious by 13 runs. "The game was pretty tight. We didn't expect the game to go this deep, but this is what cricket is about. When the ball went in the air, I thought, 'ok, it's going to come to me at an easy pace'. But the ball was dipping, and I was like 'it shouldn't fall down'. So, I just dived to take the catch," Gill concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: This one is for my dad - Shubman Gill on his maiden ODI century-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: 'This one is for my dad' - Shubman Gill on his maiden ODI century

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill ton trumps Sikandar Raza century in series sweep for India against Zimbabwe; fans thrilled-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Gill's ton trumps Raza's century in series sweep for India; fans thrilled

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes

    IPL Indian Premier League: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Chandrakant Pandit should be given a chance as KKR Kolkata Knight Riders head coach-ayh

    IPL: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Chandrakant Pandit should be given a chance as KKR head coach

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat

    Recent Stories

    H 1B visa US reaches visa cap of 65000 for 2023 announces Immigration department gcw

    H-1B visa: US reaches visa cap of 65,000 for 2023, announces Immigration department

    Russian politician Yevgeny Roizman detained for criticising Ukraine invasion: Report AJR

    Russian politician Yevgeny Roizman detained for criticising Ukraine invasion: Report

    Sonali Phogat death conspiracy: BJP leader sister says someone poisoned her food RBA

    Sonali Phogat death conspiracy: BJP leader's sister says, ‘someone poisoned her food’

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land for jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test gcw

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land-for-jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos RBA

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon