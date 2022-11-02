CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Titans vs Knights game produces 501 runs, Brevis shatters world record

A CSA T20 Challenge 2022 contest between Titans and Knights saw 501 runs. It shattered the world record of 497, which happened in New Zealand's Super Smash T20, between Central Districts and Otago Volts.

On Wednesday, a world record of 501 runs was scored in a South African domestic Twennty20 (T20) match between Titans and Knights at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The encounter witnessed a slew of milestones being achieved. Asked to bat, the Titans stationed a mammoth total of 271/3 in its assigned 20 overs, with opener Dewald Brevis hammering 162 off 57 deliveries, thanks to 13 fours and as many sixes during the 2022 CSA T20 Challenge contest on Monday. Chasing the humongous target, the Knights managed 230/9 in 20 overs, losing the tie by 41 runs.

The previous highest sum in a T20 encounter was 497 by Central Districts against Otago Volts in the 2016-17 Super Smash of New Zealand. The 36 sixes by both teams in Potchefstroom are also the third-highest in a T20 game. The 271 sliced by Titans is the fourth highest by any side in men's T20 and also the most in South Africa.

Brevis' 162 is the third-highest individual knock in men's T20 after Chris Gayle's unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Pune Warriors India (PWI) in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) and 172 by Aaron Finch of Australia against Zimbabwe in 2018. It is also the top score by a South African batter in men's T20.

Brevis required just 52 deliveries to reach 150, the swiftest by any batter in T20 history. The previous speediest was 53 balls by Gayle during his knock of 175. Brevis also evolved as the youngest South African to score a ton in men's T20 at 19 years and 185 days.

Brevis is the sixth-youngest world batter to score a 100 in men's T20. His strike rate of 284.21 during his knock is the fifth-highest during a century in men's T20. It is also the highest for any T20 ton in South Africa. He achieved his 100 in just 35 deliveries, the joint fifth-fastest in T20 and the joint second-fastest T20 ton by a South African.