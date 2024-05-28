Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'You're a joker, always a joker': Kevin Pietersen blasts Ambati Rayudu for switching sides after IPL final

    Former cricket star Kevin Pietersen has sparked a social media storm after calling Ambati Rayudu a 'joker' on live TV, in response to Rayudu's comments on Virat Kohli and team management during the IPL 2024 final.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 28, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Kevin Pietersen was seen calling Ambati Rayudu a 'joker' on camera after the IPL 2024 final. He has now issued a clarification.

    Former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians batter Ambati Rayudu has been in the spotlight ever since the Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Rayudu criticized the Bengaluru franchise's management and subtly targeted Virat Kohli, suggesting that winning the IPL title requires collective effort rather than individual accolades like the Orange Cap. Rayudu's latest jab at RCB came after the IPL 2024 final, where he engaged in banter with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on live TV.

    In response to Rayudu's comment about the Orange Cap and Kohli, Pietersen was caught on camera calling Rayudu a 'joker,' a moment that quickly went viral on social media. However, Pietersen has now clarified his statement.

    "Come on guys! This tribalism with/against Indian players on social media needs to slow down!

    Example - @RayuduAmbati and I were messing around after the IPL final and all of a sudden that banter has turned into an avalanche of abuse towards Ambati.

    PLEASE stop it?," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Here's how the conversation unfolded between Rayudu, Pietersen, and the broadcaster's pundits after the IPL 2024 final:

    Rayudu: When you have a stalwart and a legend like Virat Kohli, who has set really high standards, it's very hard for the youngsters to be in a side like that and try and match his standard because he always wants the team to be performing at his level.

    Pietersen: No, it should be good for youngsters...

    Rayudu: But sometimes the burden of really trying to be Virat Kohli in a sport where you know nobody is going to be like him.

    Mayanti Langer: But didn't Patidar step up to the plate?

    Rayudu: Patidar can only be a Patidar but not a Virat Kohli, and I think RCB, as a management, understands that you cannot have 11 Virat Kohlis in the team. You need to have 1 Virat Kohli with 10 others being themselves, having their own identities and strengths and weaknesses. And you need to use them well in terms of resources. You can't expect somebody to win the game in the first season. You need to give him that leeway and time to grow into a match-winner. So I think the management has its task out, and even Virat Kohli needs to ease his standards a bit when it comes to youngsters, nurturing them, and letting them go.

