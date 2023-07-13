Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspiring Journey; from selling 'Pani Puri' to remarkable Test century on debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable journey from humble beginnings to scoring a remarkable century on his Test debut has captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal came to Mumbai in pursuit of cricket coaching after catching the eye of coach Jwala Singh. Under Singh's guidance, Jaiswal found shelter with the groundsmen at Azad Maiden in Dadar, Mumbai, living in a tent after being evicted from a shop where he was working. To make ends meet, he even resorted to selling pani puri.

Reflecting on his challenging journey, Jaiswal expressed, "The experiences I've had will stay with me for a lifetime."

Despite the hardships, Jaiswal's cricketing prowess shines through. He has already amassed an impressive record in first-class cricket, scoring nine centuries and two half-centuries. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being one of the youngest players to score a double century in 50-over cricket. Now, with a Test century on his debut, Jaiswal has etched his name into the history books.

Social media has been abuzz with praise for Jaiswal's exceptional talent. One user took to Twitter, saying, "He used to serve Mumbai pani puri, and now he has quenched Mumbai's thirst for success. What a boy, what a story."

Jaiswal's rise in the cricketing world serves as an inspiration to aspiring young players and reinforces the belief that talent, determination, and hard work can overcome even the most challenging circumstances.